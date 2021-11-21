Pete Davidson's 'SNL' Music Video With Method Man Is Sweet, Funny Love Note To Staten Island

Pete Davidson’s latest “Saturday Night Live” music video was a surprisingly tender homage to his home borough of Staten Island.

Based on the 1992 classic “Walking in Memphis,” by Marc Cohn, “Walking in Staten” includes Cohen, Big Wet, Wu-Tang’s Method Man and, of course, “The King of Staten Island.”

Davidson croons in the video about putting on his “bootleg Jordans” before he “touched down in the land of Colin Jost and the legendary Wu-Tang.”

The song repeatedly riffs about all the bagel spots and pizza joints on the island (there’s even a bagel place in a pizza joint), and evokes the ghost of late Staten Island native and actor Robert Loggia. Big Wet sings about the garbage dump that can be seen from space.

Together on the Staten Island Ferry, the men gaze wistfully over the water.

“Wow, look at the ocean, guys. Imagine if we could actually swim in it,” Davidson says,

Cohn asks: “What’s that out in the water?”

“A dead body,” Method Man responds.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.