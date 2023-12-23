Pete Davidson's N.Y.C. Comedy Show Canceled Hours Before He Was Due to Appear on Stage

A string of other upcoming events from the 'Saturday Night Live' alum have also been canceled

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Pete Davidson

A string of Pete Davidson comedy shows have abruptly been canceled.

The comedian, 30, bowed out of his show at New York City's Beacon Theatre on Friday, the venue announced in an Instagram Story post, giving no reason for the cancellation.

The Beacon Theatre also confirmed that Davidson will not be appearing at another scheduled show there this weekend.

“Please be advised that the Pete Davidson performances scheduled to take place at the Beacon Theatre on Fri, Dec 22 and Sat, Dec 23 have been canceled,” the theater wrote.

According to Deadline, ticketholders were made aware of the show cancellation in an email, two hours before the event was set to start. They were automatically refunded, the outlet added.

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Davidson gave no explanation for his cancellation of shows

All of Davidson’s shows have been canceled up until Jan. 3, according to Ticketmaster. His next scheduled event is set for Jan. 4 in Milwaukee.

Messages shared on the websites for Chattanooga's Walker Theatre, Pittsburgh's Byham Theater and Milwaukee's Riverside Theater state that the upcoming cancellations were due to "unforeseen circumstances."

A representative for Davidson did not immediately respond to PEOPLE's request for comment.

Davidson has cancelled shows up until Jan. 3

Davidson’s latest show cancellations come after he and John Mulaney postponed two comedy shows in the wake of the mass shootings in Lewiston, Maine, in October.

"We are devastated by the events in Lewiston," Mulaney, 41, said in a statement at the time. "Shows scheduled for this weekend in Maine on Saturday, 10/28 and Sunday, 10/29 have been postponed. We are thinking of you all.”



