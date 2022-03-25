Pete Davidson's Mom Says "Yes" to Him Having Kids With Kim Kardashian

Pete Davidson's mom Amy Davidson is open to her son having kids with his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

A Kardashian fan account on Instagram shared photos of the couple, commenting by tagging the comedian's mother and saying that Kim will be "pregnant with his child by the end of the year." Amy responded: "Yayyyy!"

Davidson and Kardashian were first linked back in October 2021 while the reality star was filing for divorce from her ex, Kanye West. Since then, the two have been one of the buzziest couples on the internet, with the 28-year-old getting multiple tattoos dedicated to the SKIMS founder. They went Instagram official earlier this month after roughly five months of dating.