Pete Davidson's Aaron Rodgers Is Back On 'SNL' To Help With Russian Disinformation This Time

Mary Papenfuss
·1 min read
Pete Davisonreprised his vaccine-lying Aaron Rodgers character to help the Russians with their disinformation campaign about Ukraine invasion plans in “Saturday Night Live’s” cold open.

Davidson’s Packers quarterback, who put his teammates at risk by fibbing about being vaccinated and contracting COVID-19, stars in an ad trying to be helpful after a car accident in Ukraine.

“Like a good neighbor, Russia is there,” Davidson croons in a nod to Rodgers’ gig as a State Farm insurance pitchman.

Back in the Oval Office, James Austin Johnson’s Joe Biden initially shrugs off Kremlin disinformation because he insists that it hasn’t worked in the past. But a military commander (Kenan Thompson) reminds him that 40% of Americans “think you lost the election, so it kinda did.”

Biden checks out some fake headlines floated by a savvy Kremlin, including: “Ukrainian Border Encroaching on Russia,” “American CDC Strongly Recommends Russia Invade Ukraine” and “Neil Young to Remove Music from Spotify Unless Ukraine Surrenders.”

In another ad, a couple of fake Ukrainian students (Andrew Dismukes and Kate McKinnon) dream of all the opportunities in Russia “mining arsenic and potash.”

Check it out in the video clip up top.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

