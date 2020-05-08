Pete Davidson Says A Stranger Delivered Weed To His House During Lockdown

Even as Pete Davidson hunkers down in his mom’s basement during the coronavirus pandemic, he’s still not safe from outside influences. (See the video above.)

The “Saturday Night Live” star told Jimmy Fallon on “The Tonight Show” Thursday that in a promo for his new film “The King of Staten Island,” he mentioned he wasn’t using drugs and was trying hard to keep it that way.

“And then, literally three hours later, a lady rang my doorbell with a full bag of weed and gave it to my mom and said, ‘I heard your son needs this,’” Davidson recalled. “So if you see this, please do not do that. Because I will sell it.”

“He’s a drug dealer now,” joked fellow guest Judd Apatow, “The King of Staten Island” director who also was in on the video chat.

Fallon then chimed in. “He’s trying, folks. Do not give him drugs.”

“Yeah!” Davidson said, winking.

Even on the chance that the comedian might be blowing smoke, we wish him well in his attempt to stay clean. In 2017, Davidson declared he was sober for the first time in eight years. Before the outbreak, the comic, who says he has borderline personality disorder, apparently entered rehab for undisclosed reasons.

“The King of Staten Island,” a semiautobiographical movie about Davidson, is scheduled for an on-demand release in June.

