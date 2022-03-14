Pete Davidson Tells Kanye West To 'Grow The F**k Up' In Publicized Text Exchange

The increasingly bitter and public feud between Kanye West and Pete Davidson has taken another turn after the comedian slammed the rapper in an apparent text exchange shared on social media.

“Yo it’s Skete. Can you please take a second and calm down. It’s 8am and it don’t gotta be like this,” the comedian texted West in since-deleted screenshots shared by “Saturday Night Live” guest writer Dave Sirus on Sunday. Page Six said it confirmed the messages were real.

Davidson typically doesn’t use social media. Sirus apparently posted on his behalf, something he has done for his friend in the past.

“Kim is literally the best mother I’ve ever met,” the messages continued. “What she does for those kids is amazing and you are so fucking lucky that she’s your kids mom, I’ve decided im not gonna let you treat us this way anymore and I’m done being quiet. Grow the fuck up.”

Davidson has been romantically linked to reality TV mogul Kim Kardashian since October. Kardashian has been in the process of an increasingly messy divorce with West since February 2021.

According to the screenshots, West, who has legally changed his name to Ye, then asked, “Oh you using profanity now. Where are you right now?”

The “Saturday Night Live” star replied with a selfie, saying, “In bed with your wife.”

He later suggested meeting up to chat, writing, “I’m in LA for the day if you wanna stop being a little internet bitch boy and talk.”

Pete Davidson’s friend, Dave Sirus, shares text conversation between between Pete and Kanye West. pic.twitter.com/lxAf4xhyd0 — Pop Crave (@PopCrave) March 13, 2022

Earlier on Sunday, West had published a series of videos accusing Davidson of antagonizing him. They have since been deleted.

“At this point it’s going too far. God, please. The boyfriend texts me, antagonizing me, bragging about being in bed with my wife,” West said while praying on camera, according to Page Six.

Kardashian recently spoke about her new relationship publicly for the first time and made it Instagram official on Friday. A judge had granted her request to restore her marital status to single earlier this month.

She and West share four children: North, 8, Saint, 6, Chicago, 4, and Psalm, 2.

The rapper has been criticized for repeated attacks against Kardashian and her new boyfriend on social media. He has tens of millions of followers.

He has posted intimate details about his relationship, attacked Davidson and revealed details about his custody battle for the kids. He’s also encouraged followers to shout “Kimye forever” should they see the new couple in real life, and released an alarming music video earlier this month that appeared to depict violence against Davidson.

This article originally appeared on HuffPost and has been updated.

