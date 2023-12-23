Pete Davidson Suddenly Cancels Several Shows Due To 'Unforeseen Circumstances'

Comedian Pete Davidson has canceled several shows, including a New York City gig just hours before he was to perform on Friday, news outlets reported.

Venues for his standup act attributed the cancellations to “unforeseen circumstances.”

The former “Saturday Night Live” star was supposed to take the stage Friday to begin a two-night run at the Beacon Theatre in New York City. But fans got word a short time before the first performance that both were canceled, Page Six reported.

Gigs in San Antonio, Chattanooga, Atlanta, Pittsburgh, Louisville and Milwaukee have also been axed, pushing the cancellations into at least early January, USA Today reported.

HuffPost has reached out to Davidson’s rep for comment.

Davidson, 30, has struggled with his mental health.

In June it was reported that the “King of Staten Island” actor entered rehab to treat his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder.

News outlets reported in July that he was participating in a diversion program and performing community service after crashing his car into a Beverly Hills home.

In October he hosted the season opener of “Saturday Night Live.” It was Davidson’s first appearance on “SNL” since his 2022 departure.

