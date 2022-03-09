Pete Davidson Is Staying "Calm and Cool" Amid Kanye West's Public Pleas Against Him

Pete Davidson is handling Kanye West's public outbursts against him to the best of his abilities.

The SNL star "is being as calm and cool as possible, but it's not a comfortable thing," a source told PEOPLE. "This is not his scene. He's a very cool and chill guy."

Most recently, West dropped a music video for his and The Game's collab "Eazy," which includes Davidson being kidnapped, buried alive and decapitated. It turns out, Kim Kardashian was "furious" about the visuals. "She thinks it's way too violent and is upset," the insider said. "She's really upset with Kanye that he'd do this. She's completely over all of this and she wants it to stop."

While she's worried about her boyfriend's safety, she's also being mindful of her four children, whom she shares with the DONDA rapper. "Kim's No. 1 concern right now is making sure that her children are protected from the situation because everything plays out in the public eye and that's very difficult when there are children involved," the source revealed. "She is very angry about the violence and she just feels that it's inappropriate and wrong."

Kardashian recently became legally single, fortunately, alleviating some of the stress. During the opening of Revolve’s Social Club -- her first event since a judge granted her request -- Kardashian said she's "doing so great!"