Pete Davidson Is 'Slowly Getting to Know' Kim Kardashian's Kids: Source

Kim Kardashian is starting to introduce her kids to her boyfriend Pete Davidson.

Though the Saturday Night Live comedian, 28, has already formed a bond with Kardashian's famous sisters and mother, a source tells PEOPLE that he's now getting to know her four children.

The SKIMS mogul, 41, is mom to daughters North, 8, and Chicago, 4, and sons Saint, 6, and Psalm, 2½.

"Pete is slowly getting to know Kim's kids too," the insider says. "They are not rushing it though."

Davidson and Kardashian were first romantically linked last October after they were spotted holding hands on a rollercoaster at Knott's Scary Farm in Buena Park, California. They also shared an onscreen kiss earlier that month on SNL when she made her hosting debut.

In February, Davidson called Kardashian his "girlfriend" for the first time in an interview with PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams. The Keeping Up with the Kardashians alum made their relationship Instagram official last month, shortly after being declared legally single.

Kardashian filed for divorce from ex-husband Kanye West in Feb. 2021 and the former couple have since been co-parenting their four children. However, their divorce has turned contentious in recent months, with West, 44, bringing their children into the dispute. The Donda rapper also faced controversy over his recent "Eazy" music video, which depicted him kidnapping, tying up, and burying a claymation Davidson alive.

Last month, Kardashian told Ellen DeGeneres that she "tries to ignore" West's public comments and take the "high road" while co-parenting.

"I'm always just hopeful and no matter what goes on, it's the father of my kids. I'll always be protective. I always want my kids to just see the best of the best," the mom of four said. "I just try to — as hard as it can be sometimes — I do try to ignore it and try to do whatever's best for the kids. Take the high road."

The Kardashians star added that she believes the "challenge" of co-parenting is being placed in her life to teach her a lesson, adding that she's doing her best to "push forward."

Kardashian also spoke candidly about co-parenting with West in her recent Vogue interview , sharing that she always wants to be her "co-parent's biggest cheerleader" in front of the kids.

"You could be so hurt or angry at your ex, but I think in front of the kids, it always has to be 'Your dad's the best,' " she said. "Make sure you are your co-parent's biggest cheerleader, no matter what you're personally going through."