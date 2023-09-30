Who Is Pete Davidson’s Sister? All About Casey Davidson

Pete and his sister Casey are very close — they even lived together for a period of time as adults

Pete Davidson and his sister, Casey Davidson

Pete Davidson frequently references his mom in his sketches and interviews, but the comedian has another close family member: his sister, Casey Davidson.

The sibling pair are only four years apart, and while she is not in the spotlight as much as her brother, they share a sweet bond.

After rising to fame on Saturday Night Live, Pete bought a home with his mother, Amy, in Staten Island, New York, and lived with her and Casey for the next few years. His living situation became frequent fodder for his jokes on SNL.

"It's weird living with my mom and sister because, like, I'll see a strange dude in the house and I don't know if he's some dirtbag preying on my sister or the saint who's going to take my mom off my hands," he told his costar Colin Jost during a Weekend Update segment in May 2019.

So, who is Pete Davidson’s sister? Here's everything to know about Casey Davidson and her relationship with the comedian.

She works as a physician assistant

Pete Davidson with his mom, Amy, and his sister Casey

Casey graduated from Marist College in Poughkeepsie, New York, in 2019. While at school, she played basketball.

Since graduating, she works as a physician assistant at Lenox Hill Neurosurgery.

She and Pete lost their father on 9/11

Pete Davidson's dad with Casey Davidson; Pete Davidson and his dad

Pete and Casey’s father, Scott Davidson, worked as a New York City firefighter. On Sept. 11, 2001, he died in the line of duty during the World Trade Center attacks.

In September 2022, Casey used Instagram to pay tribute to her late father by posting three old photos of him.

Her caption read: “This year more then ever I wish you could be here. We miss you, we celebrate you and we remember you every day. Proud to be your caseygirl.”

Pete, who no longer has a public social media account, has commemorated his late father in the past, and has also been open about how he uses comedy to cope with the loss. In 2015, the actor shared a series of now-deleted tweets honoring Scott.

"All jokes aside. There's not a day that goes by where I dont think of u. Ur my hero. Cant wait to see u again someday," he wrote in one tweet.

She is proud of Pete's success

Casey Davidson and Pete Davidson at the 'Bupkis' premiere after party on April 27, 2023

Ever since Pete made his SNL debut, his star has continued to rise — and his sister has been by his side every step of the way.

Earlier this year, she shared photos of herself and her mother at the premiere of Pete's TV show, Bupkis on Instagram. Casey also appeared in pictures posted by their mother, Amy, on the set of The King of Staten Island.

“And that’s a wrap,” the caption read. “Can’t wait for everyone to see this movie."

Pete is protective of his younger sister

Pete Davidson with his mom, Amy, and his sister Casey

True to his older brother role, Pete has said he feels protective of his younger sister. The comedian shared a now-deleted Instagram picture teasing Casey's prom date during a pre-dance photo shoot, SILive.com reported in 2015.

“My sister is going to prom today with this VERY nice boy,” he wrote at the time.

Kim Kardashian liked one of her Instagram photos

Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian in 2022

Pete’s comedy made him famous — but his A-list romantic relationships made him a household name.

In 2018, the Bodies Bodies Bodies actor dated and was briefly engaged to Ariana Grande. Shortly after, he and Kate Beckinsale were spotted together, and he then had a brief fling with Kaia Gerber before, perhaps most notably, dating Kim Kardashian.

Prior to Pete and Kardashian confirming their relationship, rumors swirled online about their status. Kardashian liking a photo of Casey and Pete together at a Brooklyn Nets game only added fuel to the fire.

She and Pete mourned the death of their dog in 2023

Pete Davidson and Casey Davidson with their dog, Henry

On May 4, 2023, Pete posted on Instagram (via his friend, writer Dave Sirus’ account) to announce the family dog, Henry, had died. The photo gallery included pictures of Henry with members of the Davidson family.

“Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast," Pete wrote. "... My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever. We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters.”

Casey posted a tribute of her own, writing: “To the best snuggler, study buddy, trickmaster.. I could go on for days because he truly was the best, thank you for always making me smile and never letting me sleep alone. we’ll miss you forever Henry.”

Maude Apatow’s character in The King of Staten Island is based on Casey Davidson

Pete Davidson and Maude Apatow 'The King of Staten Island'

In The King of Staten Island, Maude Apatow portrayed Scott’s sister, a character based on Casey.

"[She's] a very strong female character," Apatow said during a 2020 interview with PopCulture. "The movie takes place at this breaking point with his sister and his mom, like everyone is just about to break. They're all very fed up, and I play a frustrated character who you can tell has had the exact same conversation with this person 8,000 times, and they're just not listening."

The Davidson family inspired the film, and Apatow tried hard to do her character justice. She simultaneously wanted to stay true to Casey’s essence and add her own spin to the role.

"I didn't want [Casey] to think I was doing an impression of her," Apatow noted. "I didn't really spend that much time with her before the movie started. I tried to get as much information about her and their dynamic, and then I kind of just made it my own. And then afterward, I've got to know her really well, and we had dinner the other night — and she's the best. So, hopefully, I did her proud."

