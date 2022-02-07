Pete Davidson Shares His Plans for the Staten Island Ferry He Bought with SNL Costar Colin Jost

Pete Davidson has big plans for the Staten Island Ferry he purchased with his Saturday Night Live costar Colin Jost.

The comedians bought the boat for $280,000 after they joined a group of investors that placed the winning bid in an auction on Jan. 20, The New York Times confirmed. Paul Italia, who owns The Stand comedy club, is also one of the investors.

"There is going to be a bar, there is going to be a nice restaurant and… the lower level, the big space is going to be an entertainment space and we're going to dock it in the city," Davidson, 28, told PEOPLE (The TV Show!) host Kay Adams.

He jokingly added, "Or it could all go to s---- and I'll be doing lots and lots of gigs next year."

pete davidson

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Images

The standup comic can even keep a close eye on the ferry right outside of his apartment window. During the interview, he quickly panned the camera to show off his purchase alongside several other boats.

"It's literally in my yard," Davidson explained.

"As a joke I took a picture and I was like, 'Lol. Wouldn't be funny if one of these was ours' then they texted me back and circled it and they were like that's actually the one," he continued.

Davidson and Jost joked about their new investment during SNL's Weekend Update last month.

"We're boat people now, Colin," Davidson said. "I mean, you always were. You look like you own the yacht they rent out for rap videos."

"It's very exciting. We thought the whole thing through," Jost added.

During his PEOPLE (The TV Show!) interview, Davidson also opened up about his partnership with Hellman's Mayo for an upcoming Super Bowl commercial and how he spends his free time.

"If I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside. So I don't do much," he said, referring to Kim Kardashian, 41, as his girlfriend for the first time publicly.

Kardashian and Davidson first made headlines last October when she hosted an episode of SNL and they shared an on-screen kiss in a sketch. Since then, the pair have been spotted together on numerous occasions, including when they spent time in Palm Springs, California, to celebrate Davidson's birthday in November, and when the duo had a romantic dinner and a movie date in Staten Island, New York — Davidson's home turf — in December.

Last month, the couple enjoyed a post-New Year's vacation in the Bahamas.