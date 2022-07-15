Pete Davidson says he '100 percent' imagines getting married then having kids in the future

Palmer Haasch
·3 min read
pete davidson met gala 2021
Pete Davidson attends the 2021 Met Gala, themed "In America: A Lexicon of Fashion."Mike Coppola/Getty Images

  • Pete Davidson revealed that he wants to have a child one day.

  • The comedian told Kevin Hart that marriage was "100 percent" a part of that vision for his future.

  • Davidson said that his own childhood, and the death of his father, was part of his desire for kids.

Pete Davidson said that marriage is a part of his future plan to have children, without explicitly naming his current girlfriend, Kim Kardashian.

In an hour-long chat with Kevin Hart on his Peacock series "Hart to Heart," Davidson, 28, revealed that he did want to have a child in the future.

"My favorite thing ever, which I have yet to achieve, is I wanna have a kid," Davidson said. "That's like my dream. And so it's like super corny, but I just like, I don't know."

Later in the conversation, Davidson said that marriage was something that he hoped for as well, telling Hart that it was "100 percent" a part of his vision.

"I mean, that's the way I hope it goes," he said.

Hart and Davidson didn't speak specifically about his relationship with Kim Kardashian, which began in late 2021. The couple were first linked in October of that year, with Davidson referring to her as his girlfriend for the first time in February. Since then, the couple has become gradually more open about their relationship, with Kardashian speaking about how it began on her Hulu series "The Kardashians."

Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson at the White House Correspondents' Dinner
Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian were first romantically linked in 2021.Paul Morigi/Getty Images

Davidson's father Scott was a firefighter who died in the 9/11 attacks when Davidson himself was only 7 years old. Davidson said that his childhood was "not great" following the death of his father, but that his family was always "super supportive" of his comedy career.

That history, he told Hart, was part of his own desire to become a father.

"The reasoning was like, 'I don't want a kid to ever feel like how I feel right now,'" Davidson said. "Wasn't his fault he passed away, but just to be there so that someone doesn't have to feel like that. And I've just been like very excited to do that for someone. Watch them have what I didn't."

Kardashian, for her part, hasn't ruled out another marriage in her future. In a May episode of "The Kardashians," while discussing her sister Kourtney's upcoming engagement to Travis Barker, Kardashian told her mom Kris Jenner "hopefully there'll be just one more wedding for me."

"Fourth time's the charm," joked Kardashian, who's previously been married three times and is currently in the process of divorcing her third husband Ye, formerly known as Kanye West. Kardashian was declared legally single in March, and shares four kids with Ye: North, Saint, Chicago, and Psalm.

Read the original article on Insider

