Pete Davidson reveals he attended Aretha Franklin's funeral while high on ketamine

Pete Davidson is opening up about a drug-induced faux pas he made while attending the funeral of a music legend.

Davidson, who released his Netflix special “Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli” Tuesday, revealed during the stand-up comedy show that he attended the 2018 memorial service of soul icon Aretha Franklin while under the influence of the drug ketamine.

Ketamine is defined as a dissociative anesthetic with some hallucinogenic effects by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration. The medication alters the perception of sight and sound, making users feel devoid of pain and out of control of their surroundings.

“It’s embarrassing when you’re not on ketamine anymore, though,” Davidson said. “I’m embarrassed. I was out and about like that. That’s not cool, you know?”

Pete Davidson, pictured, revealed in a stand-up comedy special that he attended the funeral of soul icon Aretha Franklin while under the influence of ketamine.

The “Saturday Night Live” alum then confessed to attending Franklin’s funeral while high on the drug. Davidson attended the memorial in August 2018 with then-fiancée Ariana Grande.

“Yeah, I have to live with that,” Davidson said. “(Aretha) will never know, but still, that’s not the point. You know what I mean?"

Davidson added that his intoxicated state led him to crack a joke with Franklin’s family.

“I’m so high, I thought it would be a good idea to go up to her family and go, ‘Hey, I’m just here to pay my R-E-S-P-E-C-Ts,'” Davidson said, referring to Franklin’s signature song “Respect.”

Ketamine has a negative perception for many for being abused as a party drug and even garnered the nickname "Special K."

However, psychiatrists have said that ketamine can be a life-changing solution in a controlled medical setting for those unresponsive to conventional medications. The approved medical product is used as an injectable short-lasting anesthetic for people and animals, as well as a nasal spray for treatment-resistant depression.

The drug has made national headlines in recent months following the death of actor Matthew Perry. The “Friends” star, who was reportedly receiving ketamine infusion therapy as a treatment for depression and anxiety, died due to the "acute effects" of the drug, according to the Los Angeles County Department of Medical Examiner.

