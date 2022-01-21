Pete Davidson Responds Kanye West's "Eazy" Diss

According to reports, Pete Davidson has offered a response to Kanye West's "Eazy" diss.

Last week, Ye added to his very public split from wife Kim Kardashian by delivering a diss towards her new romantic interest, Saturday Night Live cast member and comedian Pete Davidson. Featured on The Game and Kanye's newly released track "Eazy" is a pointed line from Ye, "God saved me from that crash/Just so I can beat Pete Davidson’s *ss."

Despite the line being the talk of the music and entertainment world, Pete Davidson is reportedly taking the diss well. It is now being reported that Davidson thinks the line is "hilarious." "Not just that—he thinks the whole [tabloid drama with him, West and Kardashian] is hilarious. He loves it," said a source.

In case you missed it, watch The Weeknd's Amazon Music Presents: 103.5 DAWN FM experience.