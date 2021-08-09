Pete Davidson 'Peer Pressures' Costar Kaley Cuoco onto Ride at Six Flags: 'I Hate You So Much'

Pete Davidson and Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco/Instagram Pete Davidson, Kaley Cuoco

Kaley Cuoco is exacting her revenge on costar Pete Davidson.

The duo, who are currently filming the rom-com Meet Cute, took a day trip to a Six Flags amusement park this week — a getaway that revealed their very different tastes when it comes to rides.

Cuoco, 35, shared several videos from their day at the amusement park on her Instagram Story on Monday. In one video, she and Davidson, 27, were strapped into a slingshot ride, waiting to be launched into the air.

"When Petey peer pressures me into the scariest ride of my life..." the Flight Attendant star wrote atop the clip. "If you listen closely you will hear the words 'Pete I hate you so much.' "

A second video showed the actors getting catapulted skyward.

"Another 'I hate you so much Pete why are you doing this to me omg why," Cuoco wrote before joking in the next clip, "Also Pete why are your legs 14 feet long."

Cuoco later shared a video of the pair enjoying a much less stressful attraction: the flying elephants.

"Don't worry. I took him on my favorite ride," she wrote atop the video, which showed the Saturday Night Live star giving the camera his middle finger.

"So Pete took me to Six Flags today, and took me on a bunch of scary rides, so I made him go on my favorite ride," Cuoco said in the video, happily bopping her head back and forth as the ride slowly rose up.

Meet Cute is an upcoming romantic comedy from director Alex Lehmann and screenwriter Noga Pnueli, Deadline reported in June. Last week, Cuoco shared some silly videos on her Instagram Stories of Davidson trying to study lines while she blasted music.

"Annoying Peter while he's studying has become my favorite pastime," she wrote as Davidson told the camera, "Just trying to learn my lines" before breaking out into a laugh.