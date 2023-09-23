Pete Davidson and 'Outer Banks' Star Madelyn Cline Are Dating: Sources

The news comes one month after Davidson ended his relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, while Cline last dated DJ Zack Bia and her 'Outer Banks' costar, Chase Stokes

getty (2) Madelyn Cline and Pete Davidson

Love is in the air for Pete Davidson and Madelyn Cline!

The Saturday Night Live alum, 29, and the Outer Banks star, 25, are officially dating, multiple sources confirm to PEOPLE.

Reps for Davidson and Cline did not respond to PEOPLE's request for comment. US Weekly was first to report the news.

News of their romance comes shortly after Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders called it quits after less than a year of dating in August.

"He's single again," a source told PEOPLE at the time, and referenced his brief stint in rehab. "He's out and about and doing really well."

Jamie McCarthy/WireImage Pete Davidson

The breakup came two months after the Bupkis star voluntarily checked himself into mental health treatment in June for his post-traumatic stress disorder and borderline personality disorder diagnosis. After his discharge, the comedian was spotted in Florida, where he performed a standup set at a comedy club in Dania Beach.

Davidson, who has built a reputation for dating high profile women, opened up about the public interest around his love life and how it affected the end of his tenure at SNL. He claimed that his eight-season run on the late-night sketch comedy show had been somewhat tainted by the public curiosity into who he was dating.

"I'm in my 20's and I've dated people. And for some reason, that's very crazy and interesting to people. I don't think it's interesting," he told Jon Berthnal on the Real Ones podcast in March. "I've been in show business for, like, half my life almost — for 14 or 15 years and on a national TV show. In 12 years I've dated 10 people. I don't think that's that crazy, but to some people, that's very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about."

The comedian has made headlines for his previous relationships with Kim Kardashian, Emily Ratajkowski, Ariana Grande and Cazzie David.

Paul Morigi/Getty Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian

"I'm not, like, flexing, you know what I mean? And these people that I've dated, I met them at work," he added of his famous paramours. "I wasn't in anyone's DMs, no one was in mine. ... Suddenly you're in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with the work. And that's a really s—-y feeling."

As for Cline, the actress was most recently linked to Zack Bia following her split from her Outer Banks costar Chase Stokes in November 2021. Despite going their separate ways, Cline and Stokes have continued to play love interests on the Netflix drama and have stated that the status of their relationship hasn’t affected their professional lives.

Dimitrios Kambouris/Getty Madelyn Cline

"Mads and I have been working together now for 30 episodes, and we made a promise to each other before we even started dating that the work was always going to come first," Stokes, 31, told Entertainment Weekly back in February.

"And that no matter what happens in our personal lives, and the ways that life sometimes takes you in different directions, that we're always going to honor the work. That stayed 100 percent truthful this season."

Cline added that the two have "always shown up for each other when it comes to work and this show."

"We had a working relationship before we had a personal relationship, and our job from day one has always been to leave the show better than we found it," she explained. "I'm really, really happy and I'm very proud of the work this season, and I'm incredibly grateful for my co-stars and their professionalism and just how talented each and every one of them are."



