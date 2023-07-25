Pete Davidson ordered to do community service, traffic school after LA car crash

Pete Davidson will have to do community service and go to traffic school after he was charged with reckless driving for crashing his car into a Los Angeles-area home in March.

A spokesperson for the Los Angeles County District Attorney's Office said in a statement to USA TODAY that on July 19 Davidson was placed on an 18-month diversion program, which includes a hospital and morgue visit − "or the New York equivalent" − 12 hours of traffic school, 50 hours of community service and restitution, all of which can be completed from New York.

Davidson's counsel indicated to the DA's office that he will likely perform the mandated community service hours with the New York Fire Department. Davidson's dad, Scott Davidson, was among the firefighters who died while responding to the Sept. 11 attacks.

USA TODAY has reached out to Davidson's representatives for comment.

'No one was seriously injured' in Pete Davidson's crash

On March 4, a car that the 29-year-old was driving crashed into a Beverly Hills home.

"We believe that (Davidson) engaged in reckless driving, which ultimately resulted in his involvement in a serious collision into a home," according to a statement from the district attorney's office provided to USA TODAY at the time. "Luckily, no one was seriously injured as a result of this collision. We know that reckless driving can have devastating consequences."

Since leaving "SNL," Davidson has appeared in TV series such as "Bupkins" and films "Bodies Bodies Bodies" and "Transformers: Rise of the Beasts."

"This is an alarming trend that we cannot ignore," the district attorney's statement continued. "As a result, it's crucial that we take all allegations of reckless driving seriously and hold those responsible accountable."

Contributing: David Oliver, USA TODAY

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pete Davidson ordered to do community service after LA car crash