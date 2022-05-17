Pete Davidson And Naomi Scott To Star In David Michod’s ‘Wizards!’ For A24 And Plan B

EXCLUSIVE: A24 and Plan B Entertainment re-team for Wizards! the new film from acclaimed Australian writer and director David Michôd with Pete Davidson, Franz Rogowski, Naomi Scott and Sean Harris starring. Michôd also penned the script, which is based on a story by Joel Edgerton and Michôd. Dede Gardner and Jeremy Kleiner of Plan B Entertainment will produce alongside Liz Watts.

The film follows Davidson and Rogowski, who play two hapless pothead beach-bar operators who run into trouble when they stumble across stolen loot that they really should have just left alone. This marks the fourth collaboration between A24 and Plan B Entertainment following such award-winning films as Moonlight, Minari and The Last Black Man in San Francisco. This is Plan B Entertainment’s third collaboration with Michôd after War Machine and The King. It will also reteam Michôd and Watts with A24 for the first time since 2014’s The Rover. Watts recently joined See-Saw Films who she will be producing the film through.

A24 will handle the global release of the film. The film will be shot in Queensland, with the support of AUD$3.6 million from the Morrison Government’s Location Incentive program and the Queensland Government via Screen Queensland’s Production Attraction Strategy.

Davidson continues to stay busy both on film and in the TV realm as he is wrapping up another season on Saturday Night Live. Film wise, he can be seen next in the A24 horror comedy Bodies, Bodies, Bodies. His semi-autobiographical series Bupkis was just given a series order by Peacock.

Scott has also stayed busy on both fronts most recently starring in the Netflix drama Anatomy of a Scandal. She can be seen next in the Amblin sci-fi pic Distant.

Davidson is repped by ICM Partners, Scott is repped by WME and M88, Rogowski is repped by CAA and B-Side Management and Harris is repped by B-Side Management and Management 360. Michod is repped by Cameron’s Management and UTA.

