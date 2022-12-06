Pete Davidson Lists Staten Island Home for $1.3 Million After Announcing Move to Brooklyn — See Inside!

Natalia Senanayake
·2 min read
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale

Jose Perez/Bauer-Griffin/GC Images, Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Pete Davidson is letting go of his Staten Island home!

After announcing he wanted to move to Brooklyn during an interview with NBCLX in February, the comedian, 29, has officially put his condo in the Staten Island neighborhood of Georgetown on the market for $1.3 million.

The 1,592-square-foot property includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to unobstructed views of the New York City skyline from the private terrace. Located in the luxury Accolades building, the condo is also in close proximity to the Staten Island ferry for easy commutes into Manhattan.

Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo of the Jason Mitchell Group hold the listing.

"We are elated to be a part of the network of professionals Pete surrounds himself with," Arnone tells PEOPLE. "Pete's property is well appointed with a modern interior, luxurious amenities and spectacular views."

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Look Cozy Courtside in NYC: 'She Finds Him Charming'

Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale

Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Looking inside the condo, the living area provides ample room for seating with vast windows and glass doors that lead out to the spacious balcony.

Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale

Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Following an open concept layout, the living area is connected to the kitchen which is equipped with marble waterfall countertops and Shaker-style cabinetry in a mix of neutral tones.

Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale

Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

The primary bedroom includes a stone-lined private bathroom and a walk-in closet.

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Are 'Seeing Each Other,' Source Says

Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale
Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale

Maddox & Victoria, Beneta Letterman

Just before listing his Staten Island home, the Saturday Night Live star enjoyed a New York Knicks basketball game with his new flame, Emily Ratajkowski, on November 28.

The couple was all smiles while watching the game, with photos showing the two deep in conversation and enjoying each other's company.

RELATED: Pete Davidson and Emily Ratajkowski Seen Embracing in First P.D.A. Since Romance News

Their courtside date night came shortly after the pair celebrated Davidson's 29th birthday and were photographed hugging for the first time. A source close to the comedian confirmed to PEOPLE that the two are "seeing each other."

"She finds him charming and funny. He is a passionate guy and plans great dates," another source revealed to PEOPLE.

The pair both recently got out of a relationship, with Davidson ending his nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian in August and Ratajkowski filing for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. She shares a 20-month-old son named Sylvester with Bear-McClard.

Latest Stories

  • 2 Dead, Including a 14-Year-Old Girl, and 1 Missing After Rental Plane Crashes in Gulf of Mexico

    The single-engine Piper PA-28 crashed shortly after its 7:30 p.m. takeoff from the Venice Municipal Airport on Saturday, the FAA tells PEOPLE

  • Suspected serial shooter in New York spree turns himself in after citywide manhunt

    Sundance Oliver, 28, is accused of carrying out a deadly shooting spree on Monday that left two dead

  • Mariah Carey Has Legit Epic Legs In A High-Slit Gown And Pumps In These Pics

    Mariah Carey just hit the streets of New York wearing a high-slit gown that showed off her super strong legs in heels. Mariah likes to swap fruit for dessert.

  • Rust issues? Deshaun Watson's long layoff could be factor

    BEREA, Ohio (AP) — Aside from battling the Houston Texans and some fans who are likely to taunt him, Deshaun Watson have another not-so-visible opponent in his first NFL game in nearly two years. Rust. 700 days worth of it. Watson will make his long-awaited debut Sunday for the Cleveland Browns after serving an 11-game league suspension for alleged sexual misconduct, and it's not clear how he'll play after a long layoff. His last regular-season game was Jan. 3, 2021, before his relationship with

  • Sofia Goggia continues win streak in Lake Louise with another downhill victory

    LAKE LOUISE, Alta. — Sofia Goggia won her second downhill race in as many days and extended her World Cup win streak in Lake Louise, Alta., to five in a row Saturday. The 30-year-old Italian swept both downhills and a super-G last year at the Alberta ski resort. Another win in Sunday's super-G would put her in rare company in women's ski racing. The only other woman to post back-to-back hat tricks in Lake Louise was retired American ski star Lindsey Vonn in 2011 and 2012, with Vonn adding anothe

  • Canada scores milestones with each of its two goals at World Cup in Qatar

    DOHA, Qatar — Canada made history in Qatar with its first-ever goal at the men's World Cup. And it turns out its only other goal was also a milestone, albeit one scored by an opponent. FIFA says the own goal by Morocco defender Nayef Aguerd was the 100th of the tournament. It came in the 40th minute at Al Thumama Stadium on Thursday with the Canadian men trailing 2-0. Canadian wingback Sam Adekugbe beat a Moroccan defender down the left flank and put a ball in on goal that deflected off Aguerd's

  • Maple Leafs head to Tampa with Mitch Marner looking to make history

    TORONTO — Darryl Sittler was still confident. As the third period of Wednesday's game melted away with current Maple Leafs star Mitch Marner desperately seeking to extend his point streak to 18 contests, the franchise icon turned to his son, Ryan, and former teammate Jack Valiquette. "Hey listen," Sittler recalled telling them in a phone interview with The Canadian Press. "Score's 1-1. If the Leafs score, Mitch has got a chance of getting one in the empty net. If they don't score, it's tied and

  • Winnipeg Jets score 5-2 comeback win over visiting Anaheim Ducks

    WINNIPEG — Rick Bowness may have liked the final score, but the coach wasn't happy with the way the Winnipeg Jets started their 5-2 comeback victory over the Anaheim Ducks on Sunday. “It's just not right to start a game like that,” said Bowness, whose team was outshot 18-7 in the first period and was down 2-0 early in the second. “Listen, I'm the head coach so I'm responsible for the way we start and getting our team prepared. So that starts with me. The second thing is, I'm not a babysitter. Th

  • Kirill Kaprizov leads Wild to 5-4 shootout win over Ducks

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov and Matt Boldy scored in the shootout, helping the Minnesota Wild to a 5-4 win over the Anaheim Ducks on Saturday. Calen Addison and Joel Eriksson Ek each had a goal and assist during regulation as Minnesota won for the fifth time in six games and closed out a seven-game homestand. Connor Dewar also scored for the Wild, who have beaten Anaheim in 12 straight matchups, the longest streak against any opponent in team history. Filip Gustavsson made 29 saves fo

  • Knicks snap 5-game home losing streak in win over Cavaliers

    NEW YORK (AP) — Jalen Brunson scored 23 points and the New York Knicks snapped a five-game home losing streak with a 92-81 win over the Cleveland Cavaliers on Sunday night at Madison Square Garden. The Knicks never trailed in the contest as they held an opponent under 100 points for the first time this season. Julius Randle scored 18 points and RJ Barrett added 15 as New York held the Cavaliers to a season-low point total and field goal percentage of 34.9%. Donovan Mitchell led Cleveland with 23

  • Marner sets Maple Leafs points streak record in OT loss

    TAMPA, Fla. (AP) — Mitch Marner broke the Toronto points streak record at 19 games, scoring short-handed and power-play goals in the Maple Leafs' 4-3 overtime loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night. Alex Killorn scored from the right circle 33 seconds in the extra period. Anthony Cirelli, who made his season debut followng shoulder surgery, passed the puck to Killorn for the winner. Marner opened the scoring from the low slot off a pass from behind the net by David Kampf at 5:18 of th

  • Mangiapane, Ruzicka lead Flames to 5-2 win over Capitals

    CALGARY — Andrew Mangiapane scored twice, Adam Ruzicka had a goal and two assists and the Calgary Flames defeated the Washington Capitals 5-2 on Saturday. Blake Coleman and Elias Lindholm, into an empty net, also scored for Calgary (11-10-3) while Mikael Backlund chipped in with three assists. Conor Sheary and John Carlson replied for Washington (10-12-4), which has only won one of its last nine road games (1-5-3). With Jacob Markstrom struggling, Dan Vladar made his fourth start in the last six

  • Maltais, Gélinas-Beaulieu golden at speed skating's Four Continents Championships

    Antoine Gélinas-Beaulieu and Valérie Maltais continued Canada's speed skating gold medal haul on Saturday at the ISU Four Continents Championships in Quebec City. Gélinas-Beaulieu, a Sherbrooke, Que., native, skated to the top of the podium in the men's 1,500-metre final while setting a track record, finishing in one minute 44.666 seconds. "I didn't have any expectations today in terms of medals or track records, I just really wanted to start fast. In most of my races so far this season, I was m

  • Devils top Flyers, set club mark with 11th straight road win

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Jack Hughes, Dawson Mercer and Fabian Zetterlund scored, and the New Jersey Devils set a club record with their 11th straight road victory, beating the Philadelphia Flyers 3-2 on Saturday night. Miles Wood added two assists for the Devils, who are a win away from tying the NHL record for consecutive road victories. New Jersey lost its first road game of the season, at the Flyers on Oct. 13, and hasn’t dropped one away from home since. The Devils' next road game is Dec. 12 at

  • Anunoby pours in 32 points in Raptors' 121-108 win over Orlando

    TORONTO — After digging themselves into a couple of enormous holes in two ugly losses on the road, the Toronto Raptors gathered before tipoff Saturday to talk about getting out to a better start. Message received. O.G. Anunoby tied his season high with 32 points and the Raptors led virtually from tipoff en route to a 121-108 rout of the Orlando Magic on Saturday. "We just wanted to regroup, be better. It was a bad feeling in the locker room," said Scottie Barnes, who had 17 points and a season-h

  • Monk, Sabonis, Kings overcome LaVine's 41 points, beat Bulls

    SACRAMENTO, Calif. (AP) — Malik Monk scored 20 points off the bench and the Sacramento Kings overcame Zach LaVine's 41 points to beat the Chicago Bulls 110-101 on Sunday. Domantas Sabonis had 11 points, 17 rebounds and 10 assists for the Kings. Monk has scored 20 or more points six times this season for Sacramento (13-9). The Kings have won three straight after a three-game skid. This is Sacramento’s best 22-game start since the 2004-05 season. The Kings started 15-7 that season. The Kings have

  • AP source: Verlander agrees to 2-year contract with Mets

    SAN DIEGO (AP) — Justin Verlander agreed to an $86.7 million, two-year contract with the New York Mets on Monday, reuniting the AL Cy Young Award winner with Max Scherzer and giving the Mets a high-profile replacement for Jacob deGrom. The contract is worth $43,333,333 per season and includes a vesting player option for 2025 at $35 million, according to a person familiar with the negotiations who spoke to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Monday because there was no immediate announ

  • McDavid, Cozens, Robertson named NHL's three stars of the week

    NEW YORK — Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid, Buffalo Sabres centre Dylan Cozens and Dallas Stars left-wing Jason Robertson have been named the NHL’s three stars of the week. McDavid led the league with 11 points (five goals, six assists) in four multi-point performances to lead the Oilers to a 3-1-0 week. The two-time reigning NHL scoring champion finished the week with two goals and two assists in a 5-3 win over Montreal on Saturday. It was McDavid's NHL-best fifth four-point game of the

  • Pascal Siakam's scoring and creation emergence

    Amit Mann and Katie Heindl discuss stats showing how Pascal Siakam has developed as a scorer and passer this season. Listen to the full episode on the "Raptors Over Everything" podcast feed.&nbsp;

  • Former Jet Laine scores two and the Columbus Blue Jackets upset Winnipeg Jets 4-1

    WINNIPEG — Patrik Laine scored twice and Johnny Gaudreau contributed a trio of assists as the Columbus Blue Jackets upset the Winnipeg Jets 4-1 on Friday. Laine was back in action after missing the past seven games with an ankle injury. It was also his second game in Winnipeg since the Jets traded him to Columbus in January 2021. Erik Gudbranson was credited with a goal after the puck went in off a Jets player. Gustav Nyquist also scored for Columbus (8-12-2), which snapped a three-game losing s