Pete Davidson Lists Staten Island Home for $1.3 Million After Announcing Move to Brooklyn — See Inside!

Pete Davidson Staten Island Home for Sale

Pete Davidson is letting go of his Staten Island home!

After announcing he wanted to move to Brooklyn during an interview with NBCLX in February, the comedian, 29, has officially put his condo in the Staten Island neighborhood of Georgetown on the market for $1.3 million.

The 1,592-square-foot property includes two bedrooms and three bathrooms, in addition to unobstructed views of the New York City skyline from the private terrace. Located in the luxury Accolades building, the condo is also in close proximity to the Staten Island ferry for easy commutes into Manhattan.

Amy Arnone and Marissa Polo of the Jason Mitchell Group hold the listing.

"We are elated to be a part of the network of professionals Pete surrounds himself with," Arnone tells PEOPLE. "Pete's property is well appointed with a modern interior, luxurious amenities and spectacular views."

Looking inside the condo, the living area provides ample room for seating with vast windows and glass doors that lead out to the spacious balcony.

Following an open concept layout, the living area is connected to the kitchen which is equipped with marble waterfall countertops and Shaker-style cabinetry in a mix of neutral tones.

The primary bedroom includes a stone-lined private bathroom and a walk-in closet.

Just before listing his Staten Island home, the Saturday Night Live star enjoyed a New York Knicks basketball game with his new flame, Emily Ratajkowski, on November 28.

The couple was all smiles while watching the game, with photos showing the two deep in conversation and enjoying each other's company.

Their courtside date night came shortly after the pair celebrated Davidson's 29th birthday and were photographed hugging for the first time. A source close to the comedian confirmed to PEOPLE that the two are "seeing each other."

"She finds him charming and funny. He is a passionate guy and plans great dates," another source revealed to PEOPLE.

The pair both recently got out of a relationship, with Davidson ending his nine-month romance with Kim Kardashian in August and Ratajkowski filing for divorce from her husband of four years, Sebastian Bear-McClard, in September. She shares a 20-month-old son named Sylvester with Bear-McClard.