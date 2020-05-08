Pete Davidson needs to sort his life out in first trailer for 'The King of Staten Island'

Pete Davidson in new Judd Apatow comedy 'The King of Staten Island'. (Credit: Universal)

Saturday Night Live breakout star Pete Davidson has joined the ranks of Judd Apatow’s comedy fraternity for The King of Staten Island, which now has its first trailer.

The film is the latest example of Universal’s experiments with premium video-on-demand (PVOD), despite its ongoing squabble with cinema chains over the controversial distribution model.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Viewers will be able to access the film on VOD platforms before it has ever been in a cinema, with all multiplexes closed due to the coronavirus pandemic.

Read more: Films available to stream early due to coronavirus

The movie stars Davidson as Scott — a trademark Apatow protagonist afflicted by a sort of man-child malaise that has him still living with his widow mother (Marisa Tomei) while smoking a great deal of weed.

When his mum starts dating a firefighter — the same job his late father did — this forces Scott to consider whether his dream of becoming a tattoo artist is achievable or whether he should take responsibility and change tack.

The cast of the movie also includes Brit actress Bel Powley, Bill Burr as Tomei’s new partner and Steve Buscemi as a veteran fireman, in a nod to the actor’s own past as a first responder.

Davidson himself is the son of a firefighter, who was killed on 9/11, and he has his father’s badge number tattooed on his arm.

Read more: Carell says studio almost shut down 40-Year-Old Virgin

Davidson will hope to become the latest performer elevated into comedy superstardom by Apatow, who was a key player in the careers of stars like Seth Rogen, Jason Segel, Steve Carell, Kumail Nanjiani and Amy Schumer.

The star first joined the cast of Saturday Night Live in 2014, becoming one of the youngest performers in the show’s history.

The King of Staten Island is available on PVOD services from 12 June.