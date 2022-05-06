Pete Davidson jokes he 'secretly hopes' Kanye West 'pulls a Mrs. Doubtfire' in new stand-up set

Pete Davidson has proven that Kanye West isn't the only one who can throw barbs. During his stand-up set for Netflix Is a Joke: The Festival, the Saturday Night Live star had no problem making jokes at the rapper's expense.

"Does anyone else secretly hope that Kanye pulls, like, a Mrs. Doubtfire? I come home one day and they're like, 'This is the new housekeeper,' and he's like, 'What's up, fam?!'" Davidson cracked, referring to the 1993 Robin Williams comedy and insinuating he's waiting for West to secretly integrate himself back into the lives of his ex-wife (and Davidson's current girlfriend) Kim Kardashian and their children.

The comedian also got real about his very public and ongoing clash with the rapper, admitting that it's "a really weird thing to go through" because no one really has advice for him.

"No one was like, 'This is what you do,'" Davidson said. "Everyone's like, 'Oh, yeah... you staying with your mom? You in a safe spot?'"

Davidson opened his set focusing on West, discussing how the rapper told him that he had AIDS and joking that he believed West because he "is a genius." He also said he didn't hold it against his longtime friend Jack Harlow for collaborating with West on his new album — Harlow is a rapper too, after all, he said. But he did quip that if his King of Staten Island costar Bill Burr showed up at one of West's Sunday Service shows, their friendship would be over.

Since officially starting a relationship with Kardashian following her divorce from West in February, Davidson has been one of West's frequent targets. The rapper's recent song "Eazy" included a lyric about his "beat[ing] Pete Davidson's ass" while the music video showed a claymation version of Davidson getting buried.

"I don't get it. A lot of people are angry at me... it's always 50/50 when I go outside," Davidson said in his set. "Either someone's like, 'Hey man, you're really cool, that's great,' or someone's like, 'You, f--- you, f--- you!'"

Davidson is currently on leave from SNL while filming an upcoming movie. He will also appear in A24's Bodies Bodies Bodies, set for release later this summer.

