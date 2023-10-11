Pete Davidson Jokes That He's Looking for Someone to Date His Mom: 'I Really Just Want Someone to Take Care of Her'

Davidson appeared on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon' during Tuesday's episode

Pete Davidson is looking for someone to date his mother!

On Tuesday, the comedian, 29, appeared on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon and jokingly revealed that he was on the lookout for a date for his mother, Amy Waters Davidson.

“I know your mom is one of your biggest supporters,” Jimmy Fallon began. Referring to Davidson becoming the host of Saturday Night Live, he added, “And I’ve seen her on the show, is she coming?”

“She’s very excited,” Davidson replied. “She actually has been on the show almost as many times as I have. Like she’s always ready. I’m really excited just because I’m trying to find my mom someone to date.”

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Pete Davidson on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Davidson then added that she “hasn’t been with anybody in like 23 years. And she’s a good catch.”

“Do you know anyone?,” Davidson asked Fallon, 49, before turning to the audience. “I’ve been trying to find someone nice for my mom.”

Fallon then asked the crowd if there were any single people out there, to which Davidson said, “No, not you guys,” as he and the host agreed that they meant “someone out there” in the world.

Todd Owyoung/NBC via Getty Images Pete Davidson (left) and Jimmy Fallon on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Asked what kind of man his mother was looking for, Davidson explained that he didn’t know as they never “talk about that stuff but I really just want someone to take care of her and get her off of my hands.”

Despite never taking it, The Saturday Night Live host also confirmed to Fallon that his mother would ask him to take a sanitation exam in case he needed a job to fall back on. “Until about three years ago, every year she would ask me to take the garbage man test just as like a backup,” Davidson explained.

Davidson was raised on Staten Island in New York City with his mother and late father Scott Matthew Davidson, as well as his younger sister, Casey Davidson.

When he was 7 years old, his father died in the 9/11 terrorist attacks while working on shift as an N.Y.C. firefighter.

