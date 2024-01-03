Pete Davidson grows up (and cuts loose) in new Netflix stand-up special “Turbo Fonzarelli”

The comedian’s second hour-long comedy special arrives on Jan. 9.

Pete Davidson is back to make ‘em laugh.

After becoming a Transformer, singing a power ballad, and premiering an autobiographical comedy series in 2023, Davidson is going back to his roots by kicking off the New Year with a brand new stand-up special. Pete Davidson: Turbo Fonzarelli is slated to hit Netflix on Jan. 9, marking the comedian’s second hour-long special on the streamer after 2020’s Alive From New York.

The new Jason Orley-directed project sees Davidson "deliver on what it means to grow up and turn 30, discussing love, life, and living in the woods,” according to the streamer’s synopsis.

Expect plenty of Davidson poking fun at his personal life, with anecdotes ranging from his childhood crush on Leonardo DiCaprio to the disturbing gift he once received from a stalker. And based on the show's title, perhaps a reference or two to Henry Winkler’s Fonzie aka Arthur Fonzarelli.

Clifton Prescod/Netflix Pete Davidson in Turbo Fonzarelli



Netflix dropped a sneak preview of the special on Wednesday, with a promo that sees the Saturday Night Live alum exhaling smoke as he prepares to head onstage. At the same time, a mysterious voiceover narrates the artistic black-and-white imagery of him.

"Coming January 9th," the voice begins. "A Netflix comedy special… Pete Davidson is Turbo Fonzarelli."

Davidson then drops his cigarette butt in an ashtray and exits the green room, leaving a cloud of smoke in his wake as he approaches screaming fans. As he does, the narrator asks the question on everyone’s mind: "What the f--- is a Turbo Fonzarelli?"

Davidson is currently on the road performing his standup set, with upcoming stops across the U.S. through Jan. 8. He will resume the tour in Minnesota on Friday after abruptly canceling multiple shows in December due to "unforeseen circumstances."

Elsewhere, Davidson last showed off his onscreen stand-up chops in October when he returned to SNL as a guest host for the season 49 premiere. He previously starred on the show from 2014 to 2022.

You can watch the teaser for Pete Davidson’s upcoming comedy special Turbo Fonzarelli above. It hits Netflix on Jan. 9, 2024.

