Pete Davidson got Kim Kardashian's name branded on his chest 'as a scar,' she says

Kim Kardashian has left her mark on new beau Pete Davidson – literally.

In a clip from an upcoming episode of "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" released Tuesday, the reality star, 41, opened up about her relationship with Davidson, revealing that the "Saturday Night Live" comedian, 28, had "Kim" branded on his chest in her honor.

"He has a few tattoos, a few cute ones that he got," Kardashian says in the episode, which airs April 13. "But this one, the 'Kim' one, isn't a tattoo. It's actually a branding."

Yes, you read that correctly.

"When you say branding, literally an iron thing went onto his body to brand 'Kim'?" DeGeneres asked, with Kardashian confirming. "Well, you are a brand."

Kardashian said Davidson is the process of removing tattoos on his arm and neck but wanted to honor his girlfriend with a permanent marking.

"He's like, 'I don't want to be able to get rid of it or cover it up. I want it there as a scar on me,' " she said.

Of the tattoos Davidson got honoring her, Kardashian said, her favorite reads "My girl is a lawyer."

"That one is really cute," she said.

Kardashian added that her romantic life in a good place with Davidson.

"In life, no matter what it is, I encourage my friends and the people that I love just to be happy. And I went for it," she said. "I was like, 'You know what, I'm in my 40s. Just go for it. Find your happiness.' I went for it, and I took my time. I found it, and it feels so good. I want to hold on to that forever."

Last week Kardashian made her relationship with Davidson Instagram-official with photos that showed the comedian lying on the ground in front of Kardashian as he gazed up at her.

Kim Kardashian, Pete Davidson make relationship Instagram-official in cuddly photo

Hours after the clip of Kardashian's "Ellen" appearance dropped, Instagram suspended her ex Ye (formerly known as Kanye West), for 24 hours and deleted some content from his profile for violating the company's hate speech, bullying and harassment policies. In one of the removed posts, Ye used a racial slur in a reference to South African comedian Trevor Noah.

Pete Davidson is going to space: Jeff Bezos's Blue Origin taps 'SNL' star for space flight

According to Glamour and Insider, Kardashian and Davidson have been romantically linked since she hosted "SNL" in October, but she's tried to keep their romance out of the spotlight until recently. Still, that hasn't stopped Ye from publicly trashing Davidson.

On March 2, Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Steve Cochran granted Kardashian's motion seeking to be declared legally single despite objections from Ye.

Ye's music video for "Eazy," released March 3, featured the rapper reflecting on his divorce and custody battle as he holds what appears to be a bloodied, disfigured head resembling Davidson.

Kanye West's behavior is 'triggering' for those who have been in Kim Kardashian's shoes

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pete Davidson branded Kim Kardashian's name on his chest 'as a scar'

