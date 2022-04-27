Pete Davidson is getting his own comedy show on Peacock: What we know about the series

"Saturday Night Live" star Pete Davidson is taking his comedy to Peacock for a series about his real life — "a heightened, fictionalized version" of course.

The half-hour show, "Bupkis," is set to be a "live action comedy" that "will combine grounded storytelling with absurd elements" from Davidson's "unfiltered and completely original worldview," Peacock announced in a press release Wednesday.

Davidson has been a fixture on NBC's late-night comedy sketch series "SNL" since 2014. For "Bupkis," he will star and also write and produce alongside Dave Sirus Judah Miller, Lorne Michaels, Andrew Singer and Erin David, according to the release.

"Pete Davidson is one of the most sought-after comedians today with his smart, one-of-a-kind humor and honest point of view," said NBCUniversal's Susan Rovner in the release. "'Bupkis' will showcase Pete’s funny, surprising and unfiltered brand of comedy audiences have come to love as we continue to bolster our Peacock comedy slate."

The series was acquired in a "highly competitive situation," according to the release from the network. It did not say when the series is expected to premiere.

It's unclear exactly what stories the series will share, but the 28-year-old comedian has recently been making headlines for his budding relationship with 41-year-old Kim Kardashian.

The two shared a fictional kiss on "SNL" in October when "The Kardashians" star hosted the show, but they have been real-life dating since then, with photos of the cuddly couple popping up on social media.

In the meantime, Kardashian's ex-husband Ye, the rapper formerly known as Kanye West, has taken to social media to publicly trash Davidson for dating his ex-wife.

Beyond his new relationship, Davidson has other life experiences to tell – from his childhood to his mental health – and he has told them on screen and on stage.

In 2020, he starred in his semi-autobiographical comedy "The King of Staten Island." Davidson, whose firefighter father died in the 9/11 attacks, co-wrote the script with director Judd Apatow about a 24-year-old man-child who's been stuck in arrested development ever since his fireman dad perished in the line of duty when he was 7.

He is currently filming a new horror film, "The Home."

