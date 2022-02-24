Pete Davidson Deletes His Instagram Account Again, One Week After Rejoining the Platform

Nicholas Rice
·2 min read
Pete Davidson
Pete Davidson

Pete Davidson has said goodbye to Instagram — again.

As of Wednesday, the 28-year-old Saturday Night Live star's account on the social media platform, @pmd, no longer exists. The erasure of his profile comes after Davidson rejoined the app last week.

Before Davidson deleted his page, Entertainment Tonight reported that the comedian shared a post on his Instagram Story, which many fans saw as a dig at Kanye West, the estranged husband of his girlfriend, Kim Kardashian. (West, 44, has previously taken aim at Davidson on his own social media accounts in numerous since-deleted posts.)

In his Story post, Davidson shared a clip from the 1982 Robert De Niro film, The King of Comedy, where De Niro's character says, "It's better to be king for a night than schmuck for a lifetime."

RELATED: Pete Davidson Rejoins Instagram with New Account, Only Follows Kim Kardashian and Sebastian Stan

Davidson also shared a video on his Instagram feed that same day, according to E! News. In that post, the star shared footage from his upcoming film, The Home.

"They're letting me add my own dialogue to The Home #welcometomyinstagram #thisisthetypeofstuffyoucanbeexpecting," Davidson wrote alongside the post, according to a fan account on Twitter.

The 2021 Met Gala
The 2021 Met Gala

Getty

RELATED: Pete Davidson Reveals He Has a Kim Kardashian Candle in Bedroom During People (The TV Show!) Interview

Before he removed his account, Davidson only followed two people: Kardashian, 41, and actor Sebastian Stan. Davidson's connection to the Pam & Tommy star remains unclear.

Davidson's return to Instagram marked one of the many times in the past four years that he's publicly used the social media site, per Page Six. The King of Staten Island star first stepped away in July 2018, citing his mental health.

The comedian later signed back online, but deleted his Instagram five months later. From there, the star hopped back on Instagram in April 2019, before he then returned to the app again in May 2020, per the outlet.

RELATED VIDEO: Hollywood Hopelessly Loves Pete Davidson

Davidson spoke about being off social media during a recent appearance on PEOPLE (The TV Show!).

"I don't really have Instagram. I don't have Instagram or Twitter or any of that stuff," he said.

"Most of my daily life is getting into cars and showing up to a set. If I'm off, I just either hang with my friends or chill with my girlfriend inside," Davidson added – referencing Kardashian as his girlfriend publicly for the first time.

