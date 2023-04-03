Pete Davidson defends dating history after Kim Kardashian and Emily Ratajkowski relationships

Pete Davidson has called out those who have criticised his romantic history and insisted that dating 12 people in 10 years “isn’t crazy”.

The former SNL star’s love life has often made headlines with his notable relationships with Kim Kardashian, Ariana Grande, Kate Beckinsale and Emily Ratajkowski.

And now the 29-year-old defended his history of romancing famous women and claimed the media attention has impacted his career as it was all “anyone would talk about”.

Speaking on Jon Berthnal’s podcast, Real Ones, Davidson shared: “I think what happened was, I became more known before the work was there. But I was always working. Look, I’m in my 20s and I’ve dated people and for some reason that is very crazy and interesting to people.

“I don’t think it’s that interesting. I’ve been in showbusiness for half my life almost, for like 14, 15 years, and on a national TV show.

“And in 12 years, I’ve dated like, 10 people, I don’t really think that’s that crazy. But to some people, it seems very interesting. That became all anyone would talk about.”

The star is reportedly in a relationship with Chase Sui Wonders, pictured together in February (Getty Images)

The King of Staten Island star also went on to say that he met all his relationships through his work and insisted that he wasn’t trying to “flex” his romances.

He continued: “I’m not on Instagram. I’m not on social media. I’m not, like, flexing, you know what I mean?

“I wasn’t in anyone’s DMs, no one was in mine. I worked at one of the five Hollywood epicentres of where you meet people and that’s how it happened.”

The Meet Cute star added that the public interest in his dating life made him feel like he was “in this zeitgeist and that has nothing to do with work”.

The Suicide Squad actor also said that he felt like a “loser” when SNL made fun of his relationships while he was still starring on the show.

Davidson has previously dated Kim Kardashian from 2021 to 2022 (Kim Kardashian / Instagram)

Davidson reflected: “I’d be sitting in the back watching the cold open and – the cold open [is] topical, political humour, whatever’s in the culture. And then, making fun of you.

“Then you’ve gotta walk out and do a sketch next and hit your mark and the show just made fun of you.

“So, why are they gonna laugh at you? Like, they just dogged you in front of everyone. ... And you’re like, ‘I’m a f***ing loser, man.’”

Davidson’s love life first hit the headlines while he was dating his fellow Guy Code co-star Carly Aquilino in 2014.

Following their split in 2015, he was in a relationship with Larry David’s daughter Cazzie from 2016 to 2018.

He was believed to have had a fling with Emily Ratajkowski at the end of 2022 (New York Knicks / Instagram)

Then the TV star got engaged to Ariana Grande after a five-month relationship in 2018.

However, after their broken engagement he went on to enjoy brief romances with Kate Beckinsale, Margaret Qualley, Kaia Gerber and Phoebe Dynevor.

The comedian sent many into a frenzy with his year-long romance with Kim Kardashian. Then after a reported fling with Emily Ratajkowski last year, Davidson and Chase Sui Wonders, 26, sparked dating rumours after starring in Bodies Bodies Bodies.