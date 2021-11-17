Pete Davidson Celebrated His Birthday With Kim Kardashian and Kris Jenner

There's still no official word on whether or not Kim Kardashian and Pete Davidson are an actual couple or just the manifestation of Staten Island energy and Calabassas magic, but according to an Instagram post from (of all people) Flavor Flav, the two did spend Davidson's birthday together. Rumors of their romance (she's "falling for" him; they're "casually dating") were not confirmed or denied with the post, but the fact that Davidson has met professional momager Kris Jenner has to mean something.

In the snapshots, Davidson, Kardashian, and Jenner are wearing matching plaid pajamas — only it appears that Kim and Pete have split their two-piece set up to share the shirt and pants. Of course, Flav is wearing his signature clock and Jenner has on a pair of white sunglasses.

"FLAVOR FLAV::: celebrating my adopted son Pete Davidson's birthday wit the legendz @kimkardashian and @krisjenner," Flav wrote alongside the photos. "Pete ... I never took a clock off my neck to give to someone and you will be the last person I do this for ... it lookz real good on you .... happy birthday ...."

Kim Kardashian

Photo by Gotham/GC Images

RELATED: Kate Beckinsale Low-Key Weighed In On Those Pete Davidson and Kim Kardashian Dating Rumors

Davidson turned 28 on Tuesday, November 16, and according to Us Weekly, the background of Flav's photos looks strikingly similar to Jenner's vacation home in Palm Springs, California. Rumors of Kardashian and Davidson's supposed romance made headlines after she hosted Saturday Night Live. Since then, the maybe-bicoastal couple has been seen having dinner on Staten Island, in New York City, and in California.

Kardashian and her pals are "excited to see what happens," with sources close to the reality superstar saying that they're "eager for Kim to have fun and be free."