Pete Davidson Announces Death of Dog Henry: 'The Happiest and Sweetest Dog Ever'

Davidson mourned his pet on Instagram, noting that the pup was also well-loved by his sister and mom, describing how the dog "saved our lives"

Pete Davidson is mourning the death of a family member.

The comedian, 29, posted the announcement of his dog's passing on Thursday via the Instagram account of Dave Sirus, who's a writer on Davidson's new Peacock show Bupkis.

"Hey guys. I know today is the Bupkis premiere day but I wanna use today to remember my dog Henry," the post began, accompanied by a picture of the fluffy pup. "Yesterday we lost a key member of the Davidson family. Henry was only 2 years old but unfortunately got very sick very fast."

"My mom, sister and I got Henry at the beginning of the pandemic and he saved our lives," Davidson continued. "Not sure id even be around without him. He was the happiest and sweetest dog ever."

He went on to detail his special bond with Henry: "He used to get excited when he saw me and would pee everywhere. When I was working at SNL my mom would send me videos of him watching, smiling and making noise when I came on screen."

"I don't ever really watch any of my stuff with anyone as I'm far too scared but I didn't mind watching with Henry. He was truly the best," the post's caption read.

"My mom, sister and I are broken and will miss him forever," Davidson wrote. "We love you Henry. Thank you for making our lives fuller and reminding me what actually matters."

Since leaving Saturday Night Live after eight seasons with the famed show, Davidson has focused his attention on his semi-autobiographical Peacock series, in which he plays a fictionalized version of himself.

The comedy, which debuted Thursday, was described as "a raw, unflinching, fictionalized version of Pete Davidson's real life," according to Deadline. "It will include a mixture of grounded storytelling with absurd elements depicting an unfiltered view through Pete's eyes."

Davidson is set to return to Rockefeller Center's iconic Studio 8H as the celebrity guest for SNL's May 6 episode, Page Six first reported.

