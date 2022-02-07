Pete Davidson Admits He's "Very Hittable" in Super Bowl Ad

With the Super Bowl days away, many of us are getting excited for the iconic commercials to come, and this year, viewers will get to see Pete Davidson go down on game day.

In an ad for Hellman’s Mayo, NFL superstar Jared Mayo joins the "MAYO x MAYO Food Waste Tackling Team to eliminate food waste. Since game day is the second most wasteful day of the year, the expert football player is seen putting his elite field skills to use, literally tackling Americans in the kitchen, while offering helpful and tasty ways to get the most out of normally discarded, yet perfectly good food.

"Don't throw away that spinach," Mayo shouts as one man tosses his greens in the trash . "You can make a frittata!"

When Mayo gets to the Davidson house, the Saturday Night Live comedian, joined by his mother Amy Davidson, swears nothing goes to waste in their house. "Whoa whoa, mom's already tackling food waste, Mayo," Davidson says. While Mayo starts to retreat, he ends up tackling The King of Staten Island anyway, confessing, “Sorry man, I had to."

Davidson admits, "I get it," he tells the NFL star. "I'm very hittable." It looks like Davidson is willing to take one for the team, as the comedian says in a press release, “ “It’s not every day I get tackled by a football pro like Jerod Mayo. I love that Hellmann’s has made it their mission to reduce unnecessary food waste at home, which is cool because we can all get involved. Ma and I have learned a lot and have had fun figuring out ways we can waste less ourselves. All food has potential, so let’s keep it out of the garbage.”

Watch the hilarious commericial below.