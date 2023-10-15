Pete Davidson Addresses Hamas Attack on Israel in “SNL ”Hosting Debut: 'No One in This World Deserves to Suffer'

The 'SNL' alum opened the sketch show on a personal note as he addressed Palestinian militant group’s surprise attack on Israel last Saturday that killed hundreds of civilians

Pete Davidson is taking a moment to reflect on the ongoing conflict between Israel and Palestine.

In his Saturday Night Live hosting debut on Saturday's season 49 premiere, Davidson, 29, opened the sketch show on a more somber note, as he addressed Palestinian militant group Hamas’ surprise attack on Israel last Saturday that killed hundreds of civilians.

“This week we saw the horrible images and images first. And I know what you're thinking, Who better to comment on it then Pete Davidson?” the actor and comedian began the cold open.

“In a lot of ways, I am a good person to talk about it because when I was 7 years-old, my dad was killed in a terrorist attack. So I know something about what that's like,” Davidson said.

He shared, “I saw so many terrible pictures this week of children's suffering — Israeli children and Palestinian children. And it took me back to a really horrible, horrible place and no one in this world deserves to suffer like that, you know, especially not kids.”

On a personal note, Davidson recalled: “After my dad died, my mom tried pretty much everything she could do to cheer me up. I remember one day when I was eight, she got me what she thought was a Disney movie. But it was actually the Eddie Murphy stand-up special Delirious."

He continued, “And we played it in the car on the way home and when she heard the things Eddie Murphy was saying, she tried to take it away, But then she noticed something for the first time in a long time, I was laughing again."

“I don't understand that. I really don't and I never will. But sometimes comedy is really the only way forward through tragedy,” Davidson said.

“My heart is with everyone whose lives have been destroyed this week. But tonight, I'm gonna do what I've always done in the face of tragedy, and that's try to be funny. Remember, I said try," he concluded.

Following last Saturday’s series of surprise attacks, Israeli Defense Minister Yoav Gallant announced that Israel is “putting a complete siege on Gaza” in a video statement shared on X (formerly known as Twitter), calling it a “total blockade.”

Approximately 1.7 million of Gaza’s 2.1 million million residents, are Palestinian refugees, per the UNRWA. More than 123,000 Palestinians in Gaza have been displaced since the fighting escalated on Saturday, according to the UN Office for Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs (OCHA).

