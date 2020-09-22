Report: NFL fines coaches, teams more than $1 million for not wearing masks in Week 2

The NFL isn’t messing around with its mask policy.
The league, after a second week where coaches were seen either not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dished out more than $1 million in fines on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.
Broncos coach Vic Fangio, Seattle coach Pete Carroll and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000. Their teams were fined $250,000 each, too.
NFL fined three head coaches - - Denver’s Vic Fangio, Seattle’s Pete Carroll and SF’s Kyle Shanahan - $100,000 each for not wearing masks Sunday, and each of their teams another $250,000, sources told ESPN.— Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) September 22, 2020
So that’s $1.05 million dollars in fines for not wearing masks.
Coaches are required to wear face coverings — either a mask or a face shield — that cover their nose and mouth on the sidelines and in the bench area during games due to the coronavirus.
Several coaches struggled with this rule in Week 1 of the season, which caused the league to send out a warning about the policy in a memo last week.
