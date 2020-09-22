Report: NFL fines coaches, teams more than $1 million for not wearing masks in Week 2

Ryan Young
Writer

The NFL isn’t messing around with its mask policy.

The league, after a second week where coaches were seen either not wearing a mask or wearing it incorrectly amid the COVID-19 pandemic, dished out more than $1 million in fines on Monday, according to ESPN’s Adam Schefter.

Broncos coach Vic Fangio, Seattle coach Pete Carroll and San Francisco coach Kyle Shanahan were each fined $100,000. Their teams were fined $250,000 each, too. 

Coaches are required to wear face coverings — either a mask or a face shield — that cover their nose and mouth on the sidelines and in the bench area during games due to the coronavirus.

Several coaches struggled with this rule in Week 1 of the season, which caused the league to send out a warning about the policy in a memo last week.

Vic Fangio, Pete Carrol and Kyle Shanahan were each hit with $100,000 fines for not wearing masks properly on the sidelines amid the COVID-19 pandemic. (Sarah Stier/Getty Images)

