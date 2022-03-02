Pete Carroll: Teams have called on Russell Wilson, Seahawks not interested in trade

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Eric Edholm
·3 min read
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Seattle Seahawks
    Seattle Seahawks
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Russell Wilson
    Russell Wilson
    LiveTodayTomorrowvs--|
  • Pete Carroll
    Pete Carroll
    American football player and coach

INDIANAPOLIS — For those hoping to see their favorite team make a run at trading for Russell Wilson, the comments from Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll might qualify as disappointing.

Wilson has not come out and demanded a trade, but there has been fevered speculation the past few years that the quarterback might be open to a deal elsewhere.

Carroll said Wednesday that other teams calling about Wilson have not gotten very far into the conversation.

"At this time of year, there's conversations about everybody, and it's commonplace for us to have conversations with teams about all of the players, particularly marquee players," Carroll said on Wednesday at the NFL scouting combine. "That's not changed. It's been the same every year. It's the same as it has been."

The 33-year-old Wilson has two years left on the $140 million contract he signed in 2019. The 2021 season was arguably his worst, or at least his most challenging. Wilson missed three games — the first he's missed because of injury in his 10-year career — with a broken finger and admitted he rushed back.

This time one year ago, Wilson delivered his famous “I’m frustrated with getting hit too much” quotation, which was followed by a report leaked by his agent that Wilson would consider waiving his no-trade clause for four different teams.

It doesn&#39;t appear that Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll (left) and Russell Wilson (right) will go separate ways this offseason. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)
It doesn't appear that Seattle Seahawks coach Pete Carroll (left) and Russell Wilson (right) will go separate ways this offseason. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images)

But despite the tough 2021 season, the Seahawks don't appear to have soured on their starting quarterback. They've insisted they're not actively shopping him and that calls from other teams are being met with a spiel that Schneider has had plenty of practice reciting.

“We have no intention of making any move there," Carroll said. "But the conversations, (Seahawks GM John Schneider) has to field those; he always has. But nothing specific to that.”

All signs right now point to Wilson being back in Seattle in 2022.

On Tuesday, Wilson reaffirmed his love for Seattle and his desire to continue playing for the Seahawks on the "Today" show.

“Listen, man, I love the East Coast but I think the West Coast is better for me right now,” Wilson said. “I got my whole family over here.”

Meanwhile, no teams are calling the Packers on Aaron Rodgers?

It's interesting to pair this news with what we heard about Rodgers and the Packers on Tuesday at the combine.

Packers GM Brian Gutekunst was asked how many general managers have approached him this week to discuss Rodgers.

“Not a single person,” Gutekunst said.

Now, maybe this is a semantic argument. Did any coaches or assistant GMs approach Gutey? What about calls from GMs last week or the week before?

Gutekunst being coy on a Rodgers-related question wouldn't be novel; he's inundated with update requests every time he speaks.

But it's hard to believe that zero GMs have inquired about Rodgers at this point, even if the larger point Gutekunst and the Packers appears to be making is that they want their quarterback back next season.

Ultimately, though, it's but a trivial matter. If the Packers made it known that Rodgers wants out or can be had via trade, those calls would roll in pretty fast.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Is it fair to criticize Alexander Ovechkin for Putin ties?

    Alexander Ovechkin is under the microscope for far different reasons after Russia's invasion of Ukraine. Is it OK for him to sit on the fence?

  • Are Matthews, Marner & Bunting the best line in hockey?

    In the last month and a half, Auston Matthews, Mitch Marner and Michael Bunting have combined for 39 goals in 17 games. Where does the Maple Leafs top line rank among the NHL's best?

  • NHL draft-eligible Russian players in difficult position

    After the International Ice Hockey Federation suspended Russian and Belarusian teams from its competitions until further notice, and revoked Russia's 2023 World Junior Championship hosting rights, the Zone Time crew discuss what the sporting fallout from the war on Ukraine means for Russian playing in the NHL and those hoping to enter the league.

  • Canada's Georgia Ellenwood ruptures Achilles ahead of indoor track and field worlds

    Canadian Olympian Georgia Ellenwood ruptured her Achilles on Friday while attempting to qualify in women's pentathlon for the World Athletics indoor track and field championships in Belgrade, Serbia, next month. After setting an 8.35-second personal best in the 100-metre hurdles, the 26-year-old injured herself on a high jump attempt. The five-event pentathlon also includes long jump, shot put and 800m run. "I know this is a long recovery and I need to shift my priorities," the Langley, B.C., na

  • What OG Anunoby missing time means for the Raptors

    Imman and Yasmin discuss what changes with OG Anunoby out, the league-wide love DeMar DeRozan is receiving, LeBron James putting pressure on the Lakers front office and All-Star Weekend takeaways.

  • Mark Scheifele's post-fight antics did not sit well with Canadiens

    The Canadiens weren't happy with Mark Scheifele's post-fight celebration — and they're not alone.

  • NHL awards driven by narrative and Auston Matthews has the best story

    Auston Matthews is on course to not only win the Rocket Richard but break the Maple Leafs franchise record for goals in a season, making him the firm favourite to hold the Hart Trophy at the end of this NHL season.&nbsp;

  • Coyotes sign defenseman Mayo to 3-year contract

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — The Arizona Coyotes have signed defenseman Dysin Mayo to a three-year contract. Terms of the deal announced Friday were not released. The 25-year-old Mayo has three goals and three assists in 42 games with Arizona this season. A fifth-round NHL draft pick in 2014, Mayo became the eighth defenseman in franchise history to score in his debut against Edmonton on Oct. 21. Mayo has been a key player on Arizona's penalty kill, leads the team with 83 blocked shots and the team's

  • Waacking on the world stage: Montreal dancer choreographs Olympic gold-medal routine

    Anxious and crying, Montreal dancer Axelle Munezero watched her TV intently as the French skating champions she had trained for a year competed at the Winter Olympics in Beijing. To her relief, Gabriella Papadakis and Guillaume Cizeron not only topped the Olympic podium, they also set a world record in rhythm dance with a score of 90.83 using her choreography. "I don't think I was ready for that," she told CBC Montreal's Daybreak. "I was thinking 'Oh my God, we did it. We brought waacking to the

  • Scottie Barnes breaks down impressive performance vs. Nets

    Toronto Raptors rookie Scottie Barnes had one of his best games of the season Monday against the Brooklyn Nets. After the game, he spoke about his performance, praised Malachi Flynn for his ability to run a team, and commented on what Thaddeus Young has brought to the locker room thus far. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Team Harvey's, Team Sonnet advance to PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final

    Team Harvey's (Montreal) and Team Sonnet (Toronto) posted wins over Team Bauer (Boston) and Team Adidas (Minnesota) on Saturday at the Nepean Sportsplex in Ottawa to move into the PWHPA's Sonnet Showcase final. Laura Fortino scored in overtime to lift Toronto past Minnesota 4-3. Carolyne Prevost, Brittany Howard and Victoria Bach also found the net for Toronto. Minnesota's Sarah Potomak tied the game with less than ten seconds to go in the third period. Laura Dostaler and Annie Pankowski also sc

  • A moment of appreciation for DeMar DeRozan

    The former Toronto Raptor keeps outdoing himself and is getting the league-wide respect he deserves. Imman and Yasmin take a moment to appreciate the 32-year-old as he is seemingly in the prime of his career.

  • Nick Nurse on Yuta Watanabe’s dunk: ‘They’ll be playing that one in Japan’

    Toronto Raptors head coach Nick Nurse spoke after Monday’s blowout victory over the Brooklyn Nets. He praised Scottie Barnes for his excellent game, and gave credit to Malachi Flynn for showing good basketball IQ and mental toughness. He also commented on Yuta Watanabe’s poster dunk. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Dominik Hasek calls Ovechkin a 'chicken sh-t', wants NHL to suspend all Russians

    Dominik Hasek called for the NHL to take action against the league's Russian players.

  • 'Just a dirty play': P.K. Subban roasted by Blackhawks' Brandon Hagel for trip

    Another day in the NHL, another controversial and dangerous play on the ice.

  • Arctic Winter Games International Committee suspends Yamal, Russia

    The International Arctic Winter Games Committee has suspended Yamal, Russia, from its biennial circumpolar sport and culture event, citing the Russian invasion of Ukraine in a statement Tuesday evening. The Arctic Winter Games are held every two years, and are an important circumpolar sports and cultural event for youth. About 2,000 athletes from around the world — including from Russia, Greenland, Finland and Norway, as well as Yukon, Nunavut, Nunavik, the Northwest Territories, northern Albert

  • Thaddeus Young on having to adjust to Raptors’ unique system

    Toronto Raptors forward Thaddeus Young stressed the importance of simply “flushing” away a poor performance against the Charlotte Hornets and getting ready to bounce back the very next night. He also discussed how he’s still adapting to the Raptors’ system, having to learn multiple positions on the court.Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nashville ready for NHL Stadium Series debut vs. Tampa Bay

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — The NHL always knew it would hold an outdoor game in Music City. It was just a question of timing. The Nashville Predators are hosting the reigning Stanley Cup champion Tampa Bay Lightning on Saturday night at Nissan Stadium, home to the NFL's Tennessee Titans, as part of the NHL's Stadium Series. This is the second outdoor game for the Predators, who played in the 2020 Winter Classic in Dallas, and the first for the Lightning. Country stars Miranda Lambert and Dierks Ben

  • Alex Ovechkin speaks about Russia's invasion of Ukraine: 'Please, no more war'

    The Capitals captain called for an end to the war despite offering tacit support for Russian president Vladimir Putin.

  • Who won the first Arnold Cup?

    At the very first edition of the Arnold Clark Cup, who won the competition and what even is this tournament?