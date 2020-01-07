Pete Carroll going Beast Mode, will give Marshawn Lynch more playing time vs. Packers

It looks like we’ll be getting more Beast Mode this weekend.

Seattle Seahawks head coach Pete Carroll revealed during his Monday news conference that running back Marshawn Lynch will get more playing time after a great performance in the NFC wild-card game on Sunday.

Via ESPN:

"He's going to play more this week. He's ready to, and he's had enough time with us. He feels confident about what he's doing and the plan. We can get him in and out of there and have those two guys really go at it."

Carroll said that he wasn’t satisfied with how his team executed the running game, and getting Lynch involved is a way to fix that. Against the Philadelphia Eagles on Sunday, Lynch had a handful of difference-making plays, including a five-yard touchdown run and and 20-yard reception that helped set up DK Metcalf’s vital third-quarter touchdown.

Marshawn Lynch's performance against the Eagles has earned him more playing time going forward. (Photo by Steven Ryan/Getty Images)

Lynch has been backing up rookie running back Travis Homer since making his season debut in Week 17. During a radio interview on Monday, Carroll said he was delighted with what Lynch showed him on Sunday and can’t wait to get him more involved.

Via NFL.com:

"Yeah, I think he's doing great. I'm really excited about it. I want to see him do more now. He's made it through, again, two games. He felt good last night. ... And, so, I think we can increase his role and allow him to be a little more active part of it. He does bring an element that we love, and it's that style and that toughness. We saw it on the sidelines when he's dumping guys out of bounds. We saw it on the goal line when he's smacking it in the end zone after getting hit on that 3[-yard line] or 4 and still finished it off. But he's got all those elements that we love, so I think we'll see more of him in the next couple weeks here."

The Seahawks face the Green Bay Packers on Sunday at 6:40 p.m. ET in the NFC divisional round. From the looks of it, we’ll be seeing a lot more Beast Mode than we did during the wild-card game.

