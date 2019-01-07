Pete Carroll defends offensive coordinator after playoff loss to Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer has drawn the bulk of the criticism following Seattle’s 24-22 wild-card playoff loss to the Dallas Cowboys on Saturday, largely due to the fact that Seattle kept trying to run the ball even though the Cowboys kept shutting it down.

Head coach Pete Carroll isn’t having any of it.

“That’s a bunch of garbage,” Carroll said Monday on ESPN 710 in Seattle. “What a terrific football season we had. This was the second-highest scoring team in the history of the franchise I think — come on, and we outran everybody and we did not turn the ball over … I get it, everybody feels bad about (the loss). Brian’s a helluva coach and he does a great job and he did a great job with our guys throughout the season and will continue to.”

Carroll is right that the Seahawks “outran everybody” this season. They led the league in rushing at 154.9 yards per game, and averaged a league-high 4.5 yards per carry in the regular season.

Yet the ground attack was stagnant on Saturday. The Seahawks put up just 73 total yards on the ground on 24 carries. Chris Carson — who ran for more than 1,150 yards this season — had only 20 yards on 13 carries.

Seattle coach Pete Carroll defended his offensive coordinator on Monday after their 24-22 playoff loss to the Cowboys. (AP/Ted S. Warren)

While he understands the reasoning behind the game plan, even quarterback Russell Wilson wanted the Seahawks to throw it more.

“We were throwing it pretty well in the game. I think we could have kept doing that some more,” Wilson said Sunday, via the Tacoma News Tribune. “But also, you want to stay true to running the ball too. … If we could have done that a little bit more maybe earlier. But I think also too, we could have been better. We could have been better on some of the runs and some of the things we were doing. That’s part of the game. Sometimes you shoot, sometimes it doesn’t go in. Sometimes you shoot and it keeps going in.”

Regardless, Carroll said if anybody deserves to be blamed for the season-ending loss, it needs to be him. After all, he stuck to the game plan that had worked for him the majority of the season.

“For somebody to look at this game and (say) somebody didn’t do this or didn’t do that, and try to hold that against them or whatever, is really unfair,’’ Carroll said on Monday, via the Seattle Times. “Hold it against me. I’m the guy that’s in charge of this thing. There’s nowhere to look at an individual guy, it’s a team thing. “But I’m on top of it and I’m the one to be pointed at. … That’s not anybody but starting with me. So, the fact that Schotty was working the game plan and trying to hammer the football is what we did every week and that’s how we figured to win.’’

