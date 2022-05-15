Pete Buttigieg speaks out on baby formula: He's 'set for now' but worries for others

WASHINGTON, DC - APRIL 24: Chasten Buttigieg and Pete Buttigieg attend the 23rd Annual Mark Twain Prize For American Humor at The Kennedy Center on April 24, 2022 in Washington, DC. (Photo by Paul Morigi/Getty Images) ORG XMIT: 775803606 ORIG FILE ID: 1393468620

Secretary of Transportation Pete Buttigieg is one of the many parents impacted by the baby formula shortage nationwide.

Buttigieg and husband Chasten welcomed now 9-month-old twins through adoption last summer. On CBS's "Face the Nation," Buttigieg said that he's been "rooting around stores" and "online" speaking with family members in other places where there's more formula available.

"This is very personal for us," he said, adding "baby formula is a very big part of our lives."

They've figured out the issue and are "set for now," but the Democrat said Sunday he worries about other parents who don't have the same access.

" I think about what that would be like if you're a shift worker with two jobs," he said. "You literally don't have the time or the money to be going from store to store."

SHORTAGE: Baby formula shortage worsens: About 40% of popular brands sold out across US

A small amount of baby formula is displayed on the shelves of a grocery store with a sign limiting purchases in Indianapolis on May 10, 2022. Parents across the U.S. are scrambling to find baby formula because supply disruptions and a massive safety recall have swept many leading brands off store shelves.

Almost 40% of popular baby formula brands were sold out at retailers across the U.S. beginning the week of April 24, according to an analysis by Datasembly, which evaluated supplies at more than 11,000 stores.

Republicans have criticized the Biden Administration and Democrats for not doing enough to end the crisis.

On Sunday, House Speaker Nancy Pelosi said on CNN and ABC News that the House will consider two pieces of legislation this week to solve the problem.

Late Thursday, the Biden administration announced additional action it would take to ease the burden, which includes increasing imports.

More: White House moves to curb baby formula shortage but says unsure when parents could see relief

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: Pete Buttigieg's twins are 'set for now' amid baby formula shortage