Pete Buttigieg shocks Stephen Colbert with perfect Mike Pence impression

Pete Buttigieg appeared on The Late Show With Stephen Colbert, soon after Wednesday's vice presidential debate. Buttigieg had been helping prepare Kamala Harris for her debate with vice president Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Buttigieg was the mayor of South Bend, Indiana, while Pence was the governor of the state so he is quite familiar with him. In fact, he is so familiar that he does a pretty spot-on impression of the vice president.

“The scary thing is he's pretty comfortable telling a lie and in a calm, reassuring voice that would make you think what he was saying was God's honest truth,” said Buttigieg as he slipped into Pence’s voice. Stephen Colbert was so impressed with the impression that he suggested Saturday Night Live look into bringing Buttigieg on the show.

Buttigieg also spoke about the fly that landed on Pence’s head during the debate. And he admitted he admitted it was only one of two surprises.

“I have to say the fly was the only thing that I didn't think about or contemplate,” said Buttigieg. “That and just how often Pence would interrupt the moderator. That was the other thing that took me by surprise.”

The Late Show With Stephen Colbert airs weeknights at 11:35 p.m. on CBS.

Watch as Mike Pence gets trolled by Joe Biden after a fly steals the spotlight at VP debate:

