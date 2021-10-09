Pete Buttigieg calls parenting twins 'the most demanding thing I think I've ever done'

Pete Buttigieg has an an extensive resume. He's the former mayor of South Bend, Indiana, a 2020 Democratic presidential candidate and the current U.S. Secretary of Transportation, but the politician said parenthood is the most "demanding" job of them all.

The new father opened up about the joys and challenges of parenthood during an appearance on MSNBC's "Morning Joe" Thursday. He welcomed twins Penelope Rose and Joseph August Buttigieg via surrogate with husband Chasten in August.

"It's been wonderful. It's everything people tell you to expect and more," Buttigieg, 39, said. "I think the biggest thing that's surprised me is just how much joy there is even sometimes in the hard parts."

He added, "Don't get me wrong — it's the most demanding thing I think I've ever done, that Chasten and I have ever taken on, but it's just amazing."

Before becoming a father, Buttigieg said he "used to think of 5 a.m. as early."

"Now I think of it as nap time if I'm lucky," Buttigieg said. "And yet, I catch myself grinning half the time… We're just over the moon."

Buttigieg and Chasten tied the knot in June 2018. In 2020, Buttigieg revealed during a visit to "The Carlos Watson Show" that the couple wanted children and are "taking steps in that direction. I'm excited and a little scared… it's an enormous responsibility."

"I'd like to think I would be the cool dad. I'm sure the reverse is true," Buttigieg joked."

