Pete Alonso slugs 2 homers as Mets rout Rockies to secure series victory

The Mets would not be denied on Thursday afternoon at Coors Field.

They sprinted out of the gate and didn’t look back in their 9-1 win over the Colorado Rockies to secure a series victory. Jose Iglesias opened up the scoring in the top of the first, doubling in Francisco Lindor — who led the game off with a double. J.D. Martinez immediately followed up with an RBI double of his own, marking three straight doubles to start the afternoon. The very next batter, Pete Alonso, delivered the exclamation point with a two-run homer to cap off a four-run first inning.

Their first-inning outburst would be all the Mets needed for a victory, but they didn’t stop there. Alonso homered again in the top of the third to make it 5-0. It was the first baseman’s 25th homer of the season.

“We’ve been talking about how deep our lineup is,” manager Carlos Mendoza said. “He’s been hot and cold at times. I’ve been saying it for a long time — he can carry a team for quite a bit too and we saw it today with two balls that he hit pretty far.

“And that’s who he is. I think a lot of people have seen it before. Hoping that he gets going here and shows us the type of hitter he is.”

Alonso entered Thursday with a .789 OPS, the lowest of his career.

Mark Vientos joined in on the fun in the top of the fifth inning with a two-run homer, his 17th of the season, adding on to a commanding lead. Vientos has taken a significant step in his second season. The 24-year-old is slashing .273/.328/.543 on the year.

Mets starter David Peterson experienced very little pressure on the mound with his offense taking care of business. The southpaw cruised throughout the afternoon, allowing just one run, three walks and four hits while striking in out five in as many innings. The 28-year-old lowered his season ERA to 3.34.

“It’s fun [watching my team put up runs],” Peterson said. “Yea, I was just sitting there in the dugout and just watching those guys do their thing.

“It’s always fun to watch. Pitching with a lead like that, it makes my job easier to just go out there and throw strikes, trying to get them back in the dugout so they can hit again and they just kept pouring it on so, the offense did a tremendous job as well as the defense behind us all day.”

The Mets added two more in the top of the eighth as Lindor singled in Harrison Bader and Iglesias plated Tyrone Taylor on a sacrifice fly to make it a 9-1 lead.

Mendoza’s stable kept the game out of reach after pulling Peterson in the sixth inning. Adam Ottavino, Ryne Stanek and Danny Young all tossed scoreless innings to close out the blowout victory.

The Mets will continue their West Coast swing on Friday as they begin a three-game series with the playoff-hopeful Seattle Mariners. Jose Quintana will take the ball for Mendoza while Bryce Miller — 3.62 ERA in 22 starts — will square off against him.