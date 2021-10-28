PETA Urges MLB to Rename ‘Bullpen’ to ‘Arm Barn’

PETA took a swing at the MLB on Thursday in a press release calling for the term “bullpen” to be replaced with a “more modern, animal-friendly” one — “arm barn.”

“As the World Series turns into a pitching duel, PETA is pitching a proposal to the baseball world: Strike out the word ‘bullpen,’ which references the holding area where terrified bulls are kept before slaughter,” reads the pun-filled press release.

In baseball, the bullpen refers to the area where pitchers warm up.

PETA executive vice president added: “Words matter, and baseball ‘bullpens’ devalue talented players and mock the misery of sensitive animals … PETA encourages Major League Baseball coaches, announcers, players, and fans to changeup their language and embrace the ‘arm barn’ instead.”

The statement was also shared on PETA’s Twitter, which is currently going by the name “Arm Barn.”

“Bullpen” refers to the area of a “bull’s pen” where bulls are held before they are slaughtered—it’s a word with speciesist roots & we can do better than that.



Switching to “arm barn” would be a home run for baseball fans, players, and animals pic.twitter.com/2FzSpDG9mQ — Arm Barn (@peta) October 28, 2021

The animal rights organization issued the statement midway through the MLB World Series, which continues Friday with Game 3 of the Houston Astros versus the Atlanta Braves.

PETA has previously issued releases praising “Succession” star Brian Cox for participating in a pet adoption campaign and protesting the use of commercially supplied animals ahead of production on “Legally Blonde 3.”