PETA offers $5K and year supply of 'delicious vegan chicken' for tips leading to stolen truck

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals is making headlines again - this time after police in Oregon said someone stole its controversial advertising truck on the West Coast.

In a press release issued Friday, PETA said it's offering a reward for information leading to the location of the group's hijacked life-size chicken transport truck dubbed “Hell On Wheels."

According to the Portland Police Department, the truck was taken from the city's Brentwood-Darlington neighborhood sometime late Monday into early Tuesday. The area is in the city's southern edge.

Police described the vehicle as a white, 2016 Ford Econoline van a vehicle wrap. The truck dons images of chickens crammed into cages and a logo on it that reads, "Does this bother you? Then go vegan."

5K and vegan chicken for a year

The group is offering $5,000 in cash to anyone who locates the vehicle.

In addition to the money, PETA will "provide a year’s supply of an array of delicious vegan chicken to tipsters whose information leads to the truck’s location," the group wrote in the release.

People for the Ethical Treatment of Animal is offering a $5,000 cash and plant-based food reward for information leading to the location of the group's stolen life-size chicken transport truck dubbed “Hell On Wheels." Portland police said the truck was taken sometime on July 3 or July 4, 2023.

At the time it disappeared, the truck was in the city as part of a demonstration after hundreds of birds died when a vehicle carrying them overturned on Interstate 5 last month, the release said.

As of Friday the truck remained missing, a police spokeperson told USA TODAY.

Anyone with information about the missing truck is asked to contact Portland police.

Natalie Neysa Alund covers breaking and trending news for USA TODAY. Reach her at nalund@usatoday.com and follow her on Twitter @nataliealund.

