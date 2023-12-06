PETA Offering $5K for More Information About Puppies Abandoned in N.J. Woods and 'Left to Freeze'

"One puppy was deceased, and the remaining two were emaciated, dehydrated, and cold," PETA said

South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter puppies found in New Jersey

PETA is asking for the public’s help finding those responsible for leaving three puppies abandoned outdoors during freezing cold temperatures.

“PETA is offering a reward of up to $5,000 for information leading to the arrest and conviction on cruelty charges of the person(s) responsible for abandoning three puppies in the woods in the freezing cold near the intersection of Gershal and Eppinger avenues. One of the puppies was already dead by the time they had been discovered,” the organization said in a press release on Monday.

The animals were discovered on Nov. 29 by Buena resident Suzanne Stretch who heard the puppies crying.

New Jersey State Police Bridgeton Station Troopers were dispatched near Eppinger Avenue in Pittsgrove Township, Salem County, at approximately 12:30 p.m. to rescue the puppies.

According to PETA, Stretch had found the animals “trapped in a basket.”

“One puppy was deceased, and the remaining two were emaciated, dehydrated, and cold. Weather reports show that the temperature dipped to as low as 20 degrees that day.”

Once taken to the South Jersey Regional Animal Shelter and checked by veterinarians, the puppies were estimated to be around 10 weeks old. The pair were named Cosmo and Wanda.

“Someone dumped these puppies in the woods, one died, and the others were left to freeze or starve to death,” says PETA Senior Vice President Colleen O’Brien. “If there are more animals in this person’s custody, they could be in grave danger, and PETA urges anyone with information to come forward.”

No leads or suspects have been identified.

The New Jersey State Police is requesting that anyone with information please contact Tpr. M. Wright at NJSP Bridgeton Station at 856-451-0101. Anonymous tips are welcome.

Last month, Speedway Animal Rescue in Indiana asked for the public’s assistance in locating the owner(s) of a puppy who was found abandoned at the Indianapolis International Airport.

"This puppy, who we are naming Boeing, was abandoned today at the Indianapolis Airport. My 'guess' is that he did not have a health certificate, and the owner had to make a choice," the shelter wrote in a Facebook post. The upload contained two photos of the small white dog.

"If you are that owner, please contact us," the message continued. "You will not get in trouble. Your dog is safe, we just want information so that we can keep an eye on his injuries and better understand what he may need."

The rescue center added that the puppy was estimated to be “approximately 4-5 months old,” and that he had “stitches in his front leg/armpit, and a body bandage.”

Speedway later shared an update stating that many people were interested in adopting Boeing, but that process would not start until he was fully healed and that they “must hold Boeing for two weeks to give an owner time to come forward.”

“We have a family who has adopted from us in the past who is interested in him, and they will have first right to adopt,” the post continued.



