Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy 'Really Thought' Son Rio Was Going to Be a Girl: 'House Full of Boys' (Exclusive)

The couple are parents to sons Rio, 3 months, and Shai, 6

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy have their hands full!

The Dancing with the Stars pros chatted with PEOPLE exclusively about their partnership with Hallmark and Venmo, opening up about their new life as a family of four after welcoming son Rio, 3 months, in June and how they've been balancing work and parenthood.

"It's been amazing," Murgatroyd, 37, says of their transition to a family of four. "I mean, so busy, chaotic at times, but amazing and beautiful. I just love this stage. I mean, it's so precious. It's so delicate and you don't ever get these stages back."

"So I'm leaning into just being super present and being there for my boys," the pro dancer says. "We're a house full of boys right now. We really thought he was a girl though. We really did."

"We wanted him to be a girl," Chmerkovskiy, 43, agrees, as Murgatroyd adds, "He's our special boy."

Although it's only been a few months, the couple has already made special memories with Rio.

"Definitely bringing him home," Murgatroyd says of one of her favorite times with the newborn. "Obviously, the whole birth experience was really beautiful. Getting Shai to hold him for the first time was very special because that's what we've been waiting for for two years. The first time [Rio] smiled at me, oh my God, melted my heart."

Alongside Rio, the two are also parents to son Shai, 6, whom Murgatroyd says has already bonded with his baby brother. "I mean, he's waiting for him to talk," she says. "He's waiting for him to run around and play with him, but it's going to be a little while for that yet."

"He's been incredible just helping me with making bottles," Murgatroyd continues. "I don't ever push him out of the room when I'm feeding or something like that. I make sure he feels included. He feels like he's a part of this and he has my attention as well."



The mom of two will return to the ballroom for season 32 of Dancing with the Stars, her first season since welcoming Rio, and will be balancing a new baby and Shai in school while dancing on the show.

"It's a lot," the dancer admits. "We had to call the parents for a little bit. We had to get a nanny."

"We have a new puppy as well that we got four months ago," she tells PEOPLE, referring to the family's dog Hachi. "So there was a lot. This house is full, completely full, right now."

"But I manage it just by knowing that I go away and spend five hours with Barry [Williams], my new partner, and I come back and I get to be the best mom that I can be. I feel refreshed."

"I feel like I'm ready to take on all my mom duties," Murgatroyd continues. "I think it is really good for moms especially to just get out of the house and still do what they used to do and not leave all of that behind. So I think it's better for me to get out of the house for a second."

In the past few months, Murgatroyd and Chmerkovskiy have been dipping their toes into creating comedic shorts on Instagram.

Chmerkovskiy says the videos play into their sense of humor. "We are that couple and some of these things, well most of them, really reflect us," he says.

"Shai loves it," Murgatroyd adds. "He's like, 'When are we doing another one? Can I be on camera?' He's so funny."

"And we don't push him to do any of this stuff. If it's not a good day or he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't be a part of it. I think I'm the mastermind behind it, but we made a decision like, 'Hey, let's just do these funny videos.' They make us laugh. We enjoy creating them."

The pair recently partnered with Hallmark and Venmo for the brands' launch of Hallmark + Venmo Cards, which gives people a new way to gift. "I think it's just such an authentic, organic partnership for us. We're a very regular, normal family, always busy working," Murgatroyd tells PEOPLE.

"And it marries together my love of personalized cards, handwritten notes and also the convenience of having a scanned QR code that literally immediately gets money into your account."

Sharing that her husband knows she's a fan of handwritten cards, Murgatroyd reveals that Chmerkovskiy used to only give gifts and neglect the accompanying card. "I would be like, 'Where's my handwritten card?'"

"As a man, for me, it was just a glorified envelope for cash," Chmerkovskiy jokes. "And I love my Hallmark because it saves me time to personalize something."

Calling the collaboration "brilliant," Chmerkovskiy says, "It's a very 2023 convenience, plus the attachment of personal. So a brilliant partnership. I applaud them both."

While the couple hasn't yet decided on a holiday card for this year, they share that they would love to do something more formal now that they're a family of four.

"We obviously give out handwritten cards, but I would love to do a family photo shoot on a holiday card this year," Murgatroyd says, to which her husband agrees, "Let's do it."

