Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy Celebrate Halloween with Baby Rio and Shai: 'Too Cute Not to Post'

The couple marked their little one's first Halloween with not one, but two cute costumes

Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram; Vivien Killilea/Getty; Peta Murgatroyd/Instagram Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy, sons Rio (R) and Shai (L)

Peta Murgatroyd and Maks Chmerkovskiy are enjoying their first Halloween as a family of four.

The Dancing with the Stars pros enjoyed the holiday, son Rio John's first, by dressing the 4-month-old in not one, but two adorable costumes, as seen on Instagram Tuesday.

Sharing the first, where Rio wears a tuxedo-style onesie, the proud mom of two wrote, "Mr Steal Your Girl 🙈."

The second photo shows Rio dressed as a one-eyed monster, wearing a green costume with a matching hat with ears.

"Happy Halloween from baby Rio 🎃 These were too cute not to post. My guy found his tongue recently and loves to pull it out any chance he can get 🤣."



On Sunday, the dancing pro also shared a photo on her Instagram Story of older son Shai, 6, wearing Frankenstein's monster-style facepaint as he enjoyed Halloween festivities.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Related: Maks Chmerkovskiy and Peta Murgatroyd Pose Together in Sweet Family Photo: 'Happy Everything'

The couple chatted with PEOPLE last month, opening up about their recent social media pivot toward humorous family content.

Chmerkovskiy, 43, said the videos play into their sense of humor. "We are that couple and some of these things, well most of them, really reflect us," he laughed.

"Shai loves it," Murgatroyd, 37, added. "He's like, 'When are we doing another one? Can I be on camera?' He's so funny."

"And we don't push him to do any of this stuff. If it's not a good day or he doesn't want to do it, he doesn't be a part of it. I think I'm the mastermind behind it, but we made a decision like, 'Hey, let's just do these funny videos.' They make us laugh. We enjoy creating them."

Story continues

Earlier this year, Chmerkovskiy opened up to PEOPLE about how special it is to give his 6-year-old a sibling after he and Murgatroyd dealt with fertility struggles.



"He knew the story kept being that mommy has an egg, and then the egg broke. So finally, at this point, to tell him this egg didn't break, it's a very big moment for him and for us, seeing that baby come," he said. "Now there's kicking, the stomach is moving. Watching my 6-year-old taking in that moment is also very special."

Last summer, Murgatroyd told PEOPLE about Shai's dedication to being a big brother during her journey through in-vitro fertilization, saying he is "just obsessed with me getting pregnant."

"He is asking me every single day when the baby's going to be there," she said at the time. "I said, 'Give it a couple of weeks.' Counting down the days. He's going to be the best big brother, I know it."

For more People news, make sure to sign up for our newsletter!

Read the original article on People.