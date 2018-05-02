PETA calls out Titans for chugging beers off catfish at Predators game

PETA is not pleased with Predators fans. (Photo by John Russell/NHLI via Getty Images)

During Game 2 in Nashville, Tennessee Titans offensive lineman Taylor Lewan decided to fire up the crowd by drinking beers that were being poured off the back of a catfish. While the fans in attendance loved it, Lewan’s antics got others fired up for different reasons.

After catching wind of the video, animal rights group PETA decided to step up for the poor catfish and call out Lewan for his questionable method of consumption.

This is HORRIFYING. What kind of person uses the corpse of a small tortured animal to celebrate?! Wrong on so many levels. https://t.co/cLMxDUXBs1 — PETA (@peta) April 30, 2018





It was a pretty wild scene that transpired inside Bridgestone Arena, but nothing that hasn’t been seen before. The Titans pulled the same beer-slamming routine last year during the postseason, and catfish tossing has been a Nashville tradition dating back to 2003. But we can forgive PETA for not catching wind of this until now — surely they have bigger fish to fry.

To be fair, chugging beers off the back of a catfish is a little much and doesn’t seem appetizing or practical at all.

This isn’t the first time the animal right organization has had issues with an NHL team. Last season, PETA called out the Penguins for bringing live Penguins on the ice — and scaring the bejesus out of them with fireworks — ahead of their Stadium Series showdown against the Flyers.