Pet zebra bites man’s arm off, then is shot and killed by deputies, Ohio sheriff says

Police shot and killed a zebra after it bit a man’s arm off in an attack in Ohio, authorities told news outlets.

Deputies with the Pickaway County Sheriff’s Office responded to an address in Circleville — roughly 27 miles south of Columbus — at 5:30 p.m. Sunday, March 12, WCMH reported. The owner of a zebra had been mauled by the animal, and his arm was torn off.

When first responders arrived at the scene to help the man, the zebra continued to act aggressively, the sheriff’s office told WBNS.

A deputy tried to scare off the zebra using an air horn, but the animal wouldn’t stay away, The Columbus Dispatch reported.

The zebra continued to act aggressively and approach deputies despite efforts to scare it away, officials said.

At one point, body camera video shows the zebra approaching and a deputy opened fire with a shotgun, hitting the animal in the head, killing it, according to WCMH.

It’s not clear what caused the zebra to attack, though the sheriff’s office said it’s possible it was feeling protective of several female zebras that were in the same field, The Dispatch reported.

The owner was taken to a hospital for treatment, the sheriff’s office told WBNS. His injuries were not life-threatening, according to The Disptach.

