These pet vaccines are free from SPCA of Texas when you get rabies shot

With the purchase of every rabies vaccine, the SPCA of Texas will offer a free combination vaccine to combat several deadly diseases that affect our furry friends.

Throughout January, the SPCA will offer free DHPPV and FVRCP vaccines to help prevent those illnesses and keep pets healthy. The combination vaccine and the rabies vaccine are usually $27 together, but through Jan. 31 will be only $12.

“Vaccinations can be the number one defense against some very horrible—sometimes fatal—diseases in pets, including rabies and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats,” said Dr. Amber Alu, SPCA of Texas chief medical officer, in a news release. “Vaccinations are considered so important to pet health that they are regarded as a cornerstone of preventive care.”

Parvovirus and distemper in dogs and panleukopenia in cats, the most prevalent deadly diseases affecting pets, are preventable with vaccination. But an estimated 30% of pet parents do not take their pet to a veterinarian annually for preventative care. To address that, the SPCA wants to make vaccines more easily accessible.

Here’s the vaccination schedule recommended by the SPCA for dogs.

The DHPP canine vaccine is a five-in-one vaccination that prevents two types of hepatitis, distemper, parainfluenza and parvovirus in dogs. They should receive the DHPP vaccine at 8, 12 and 16 weeks, one year later and then one to three years after that.

Here’s the vaccination schedule recommended by the SPCA for cats.

FVRCP is a combination vaccine that protects cats from feline herpesvirus 1 and feline calicivirus, both of which cause upper respiratory tract disease. It’s recommended for both indoor and outdoor cats.

“In the past few years, the state of Texas has seen an increase in the spread of infectious disease, and it is important that we come together as a community to protect those animals and the people within our community,” Alu says.

The rabies vaccine is $12 for both dogs and cats, and the combination vaccine is normally another $15. The state of Texas requires that dogs and cats be vaccinated against rabies by four months of age then given a booster 12 months after the initial vaccination.

The discount is offered at the SPCA of Texas’ Myron K. Martin Spay/Neuter and Veterinary Care Clinic at 2400 Lone Star Dr., Dallas.