Pet Supplements Market Poised to Reach USD 9.65 Billion by 2030: The Brainy Insights

Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
·6 min read
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.
Brainy Insights Pvt. Ltd.

Growing awareness about pet’s health and diet is positively influencing the global pet supplement market.

Pune, April 06, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- As per the report published by The Brainy Insights, the global pet supplements market is expected to grow from USD 4.31 billion in 2020 to USD 9.65 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 4.82% during the forecast period 2021-2030.

The pet supplements can give the additional benefits along with vitamins, minerals and antioxidants that will help keep pets flourishing and maintain their healthy state. In 1994, Congress passed the Dietary Supplement Health and Education Act (DSHEA), which defines a dietary supplement as a product intended to supplement the diet and that contains at least one or more of the following ingredients; a vitamin, a mineral, an herb, or an amino acid. A supplement for pets is generally used to increase the overall intake of pet animal with the help of the above mentioned ingredients. For the average dog or cat that is in good health and is being fed a balanced and complete commercial diet, there is no necessity for supplementation. However, if the animal has particular health needs that require additional intake of certain ingredients or has not been getting a proper well-balanced diet, it would be wise to look into supplementing the pet's diet.

Get a sample of the report from: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/sample-request/12516

The growing awareness of pet’s diet and health is increasing rapidly from past few years. Owners are now scanning nutrition and ingredient labels on pet foods and supplements to make sure their pets are getting appropriate and best supplements. They are now focusing on natural and organic ingredients, more palatable formats like soft chews and gels, and combination products that blend vitamins, essential fatty acids, herbs, and other pet supplements to optimize pet’s health conditions. The pet supplement market is anticipated to witness the rapid growth, owing to rising endorsements of pet supplement by veterinarians for maintaining the overall pet health. This trend is significantly impacting the pet supplement industry, as pet owners’ trusts more on veterinarians. Thus, some retailers have even partnered with veterinary facilities to support the clinical recommendations of their pet supplements.

Key players operating in the global Pet supplements market include Ark Naturals, Ayurvet, Bayer, Kemin Industries, Nestle Purina Pet Care, NOW Food, Novotech Nutraceuticals, VetriScience Laboratories, Virbac, and Zoetis among others. To enhance their market position in the global Pet supplements market, the key players are now focusing on adopting the strategies such as product innovations, mergers & acquisitions, recent developments, joint venture, collaborations, and partnership.

To purchase research report: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/buy-now/12516/single

• In October 2019, Pet food manufacturer Stella and Chewy's launched canine hemp oil supplement chews, calming, hip & joint for dogs.
• In May 2018, Manna Pro Products LLC Missouri-based manufacturer of animal nutrition and care products acquired VetScience, LLC and Fruitables brand of premium natural dog treats and food supplements.

The cats segment led the pet supplements market with a market share of around 32% in 2020

The pet type segment is divided into dogs, cats, birds and others. The cats segment led the pet supplements market with a market share of around 32% in 2020. The segment growth is mainly attributed because of the rising adoption of cats in Europe and other regions. House cats are valued by humans for companionship and for their ability to hunt rodents. About 60 cat breeds are recognized by various cat registries. However, dogs segment is expected to register highest growth during the forecast period.

The online e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period.

By distribution channel, the market is segmented into online e-commerce and retail stores. The online e-commerce segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 5.2% during the forecast period. The segment growth is mainly attributed owing to the ease of convenience of ordering pet products from the online e-commerce platform is rising among the millennial population. Among the millennial population, many of them prefer to purchase pet food, medicine, supplements and supplies online and have them delivered right to the front door.

The essential fatty acid segment dominated the market in 2020

The product segment includes multivitamins & minerals, essential fatty acids, digestive enzymes, probiotics, prebiotics, anti-oxidants, and others. The essential fatty acid segment dominated the market in 2020. The rising adoption of essential fatty acid as a pet supplement is going to boost the segment growth. This is because essential fatty acids improve the overall health and system of the pet animals.

For more information in the analysis of this report, visit: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/report/pet-supplements-market-12516

Regional Segment Analysis of the Pet supplements Market

• North America (U.S. , Canada, Mexico)
• Europe (Germany, France, U.K., Italy, Spain, Rest of the Europe)
• Asia-Pacific (China, Japan India, Rest of APAC)
• South America (Brazil and Rest of South America)
• Middle East and Africa (UAE, South Africa, Rest of MEA)

North America region emerged as the largest market for the pet supplements market with around 47.1% share of the market revenue in 2020. The regional growth is attributed owing to the rapid humanization and adoption of pets in and across the region. The increase in the consumer spending along the rise in disposable income of the middle class people is the factor stimulating the adoption and acceptance rate of the pets as consumers increasingly see their pets as family members. The market in the Asia Pacific region is expected to grow at the highest CAGR over the forecast period owing to the rising e-commerce industry in and across the region. The growing e-commerce platform is anticipated to providing various growth opportunities in the pet supplements market in Asia Pacific Region.

Any query or customization before buying: https://www.thebrainyinsights.com/enquiry/request-customization/12516

About the report:

The global pet supplements market is analysed on the basis of value (USD Billion), volume (units), import (units), and export (units). All the segments have been analysed on global, regional and country basis. The study includes the analysis of more than 30 countries for each segment. The report offers in-depth analysis of driving factors, opportunities, restraints, and challenges for gaining the key insight of the market. The study includes porter’s five forces model, attractiveness analysis, raw material analysis, supply, demand analysis, competitor position grid analysis, distribution and marketing channels analysis.

About The Brainy Insights:

The Brainy Insights is a market research company, aimed at providing actionable insights through data analytics to companies to improve their business acumen. We have a robust forecasting and estimation model to meet the clients' objectives of high-quality output within a short span of time. We provide both customized (clients' specific) and syndicate reports. Our repository of syndicate reports is diverse across all the categories and sub-categories across domains. Our customized solutions are tailored to meet the clients' requirement whether they are looking to expand or planning to launch a new product in the global market.

Contact Us

Avinash D
Head of Business Development
Phone: +1-315-215-1633
Email: sales@thebrainyinsights.com
Web: http://www.thebrainyinsights.com


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • He did it again. 93-year-old runner Canio Polosa of London, Ont., secures 3 more Canadian records

    Retired doctor, 93-year-old Canio Polosa was hoping to finish Saturday's 10K race in London, Ont., in an hour and 20 minutes. He'd been training all winter and had already secured a 5K Canadian Masters Athletics record last fall. Turns out Polosa is even faster than he thought. He finished the Springbank Sprint 10K in 1:14:04. How does he do it? "I just keep working, doing something that I think helps," said a soft-spoken Polosa at the end of the race. "It was so much better than he expected," s

  • The Kyle Lowry influence on Siakam, VanVleet

    Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the city of Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam.Kyle Lowry has left a mark on the Toronto, the Raptors organization and even some of its players. Imman Adan and Chris Walder discuss the ways they see Lowry’s game in Fred VanVleet and Pascal Siakam. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Kraken deal blow to Stars' playoff push with 4-1 victory

    SEATTLE (AP) — Jared McCann scored a short-handed goal in the first period, Ryan Donato converted on a breakaway early in the third period, and the Seattle Kraken beat the Dallas Stars 4-1 on Sunday night. McCann’s early goal was his 25th of the season and Donato added a beautiful finish five minutes into the third period to give the Kraken a cushion. It was Donato’s 14th of the season, tying his career-high. Yanni Gourde added a breakaway goal with 2:13 left and Karson Kuhlman scored an empty-n

  • The 10 best Blue Jays teams in franchise history

    These are the 10 best squads the Blue Jays have ever fielded entering their 45th year of existence.

  • Making the case for each of the NHL's Norris Trophy contenders

    Four players have legitimate arguments to win the Norris Trophy this season. Here's the case for each one.

  • Longtime Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens saw it all and told it well

    Former Canadian Press sportswriter Neil Stevens, who earned Hall of Fame recognition in both lacrosse and hockey while criss-crossing the globe in more than three decades with the national news agency, has died after a battle with cancer. He was 74. Stevens was a rich character, a talented writer unflappable on deadline and someone who lived life to the fullest. In profiling Stevens ahead of his 2008 induction into the St. Catharines Sports Hall of Fame, Bernie Puchalski of the St. Catharines St

  • CBC to remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage through 2032

    The Olympics are set to travel from France to Australia over the next decade. In between, there might even be a stop in Canada. And throughout it all, CBC and Radio-Canada will remain Canada's home for Olympic coverage. CBC/Radio-Canada announced a new partnership with the International Olympic Committee (IOC) on Wednesday that features exclusive Olympic broadcast rights for the network through the 2032 Brisbane Games. The current deal had been set to expire at the conclusion of Paris 2024. Chri

  • Fond memories of Kyle "the G.R.O.A.T" Lowry

    Imman Adan is joined by Chris Walder to reflect on their best memories of Kyle Lowry. Listen to the full podcast on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Panthers overcome 4-goal deficit for 7-6 OT win over Devils

    NEWARK, N.J. (AP) — Gustav Forsling scored twice, including at 1:45 of overtime, and the Florida Panthers overcame a four-goal deficit and beat the New Jersey Devils 7-6 on Saturday. Aleksander Barkov also had two goals. Defenseman Radko Gudas, Ben Chiarot and Brandon Montour each scored for Florida, which won its third straight game. Spencer Knight stopped six shots, picking up the victory in relief of goalie Sergei Bobrovsky, who was pulled after allowing six goals on 25 shots in the first two

  • Senators' Josh Norris scores first career hat trick in 5-2 win over Red Wings

    OTTAWA — The first career hat trick for 22-year-old Ottawa Senators forward Josh Norris was memorable for him because of the opposing team. Norris, a Michigan native who drew up cheering for the Detroit Red Wings, scored three goals in Sunday's 5-2 win over the visiting Wings. "Definitely a little bit extra special," Norris said. Ottawa swept the weekend home-and-home against Detroit. Norris, who also scored in Friday's 5-2 victory in Detroit, reached the 30-goal mark this season his empty-net g

  • Toews helps Avalanche beat Penguins 3-2 for 28th home win

    DENVER (AP) — Devon Toews scored with 4:26 remaining, Darcy Kuemper stopped 38 shots and the Colorado Avalanche tied the franchise record for most home wins in a season with a 3-2 victory over the Pittsburgh Penguins on Saturday. It was win No. 28 at Ball Arena, matching Colorado’s marks from 2000-01 and 2017-18. At 28-4-3, Colorado possesses the league’s top home record. Nicolas Aube-Kubel and Mikko Rantanen also scored for Colorado in a fast-paced game that had just one penalty and featured tw

  • Panthers clinch postseason spot with 5-3 win over Sabres

    BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — Jonathan Huberdeau set Florida’s single-season points record, and the Panthers clinched a playoff berth with a 5-3 win over the Buffalo Sabres on Sunday. Huberdeau scored his 24th goal to extend his point streak to eight games and raise his season total to 97, one more than teammate Aleksander Barkov’s record set in 2019. Anthony Duclair scored twice as the Panthers (48-15-6) established a franchise record for victories. Winning for the seventh time in eight games, Florida c

  • Gostisbehere's OT goal lifts Coyotes past Blackhawks, 3-2

    CHICAGO (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored on a deflection with 14.7 seconds left in overtime, Michael Carcone and Travis Boyd also scored, and the Arizona Coyotes beat the Chicago Blackhawks 3-2 on Sunday night. The win was only struggling Arizona’s second in the last nine games (2-6-1). The slumping Blackhawks lost their fifth straight (0-3-2) after a two-game winning streak. Gostisbehere’s game-winner came with Chicago’s Patrick Kane in the penalty box and deflected off Chicago center Jonathan

  • Raptors fans roast pop-up Kyle Lowry statue spotted around Toronto

    A temporary Kyle Lowry monument made its way around Toronto this weekend and was predictably mocked online by a bunch of Raptors fans.

  • Nova Scotia women's curling team finishes perfect week with national title

    A Nova Scotia women's curling team will represent Canada at the world junior championship after winning a national title this week. Led by skip Taylour Stevens, Nova Scotia edged an Ontario team skipped by Emily Deschenes 7-5 in the championship game Friday in Stratford, Ont. The Nova Scotia team improved on a bronze-medal performance in 2020. "Honestly, it doesn't even feel real yet," Stevens said in an interview Saturday. "We can't wrap our head around it. It was an amazing week and I'm so pro

  • Flyers bench Keith Yandle to end record ironman streak at 989 games

    Phil Kessel now owns the NHL's longest active ironman streak, sitting just 21 back of Yandle's consecutive games played record.

  • NHL broadcaster doubles down on controversial, violent opinion

    Tyson Nash had the opportunity to walk back his brutal comments. He chose not to.

  • McIntosh, Knox break own national records at Canadian swimming trials in Victoria

    Summer McIntosh and Finlay Knox broke their own national records on the opening night of the Canadian swimming trials on Tuesday in Victoria, B.C. The 15-year-old McIntosh, who made her Olympic debut in Tokyo last summer, won the women's 400-metre freestyle while setting a Canadian record with a time of 4:01.59. Katrina Bellio finished second (4:11.06), followed by Ella Jansen (4:11.15). The Toronto native is now 11th all-time in the event. She previously set the record with her fourth-place fin

  • Matthews nets 51st goal to help Toronto defeat Flyers

    PHILADELPHIA (AP) — Auston Matthews scored his NHL-leading 51st goal, Morgan Rielly had a goal and two assists, and the Toronto Maple Leafs won their fourth straight with a 6-3 victory over the Philadelphia Flyers on Saturday night. John Tavares, Wayne Simmonds, Timothy Liljegren and Pierre Engvall also scored for the Maple Leafs, who have netted 24 goals during their streak. Ivan Provorov had two goals and an assist and Kevin Hayes also scored for the Flyers, who have lost five of six. Philadel

  • Braves unveil bonkers $25,000 burger that comes with real World Series ring

    For a cool 25 grand you can enjoy a ballpark burger topped with foie gras, lobster tail, eggs, truffle aioli and a scrumptious World Series ring.