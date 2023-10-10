Is your pet new to the SC boating scene? Keep them safe with these 6 tips

Are you planning to spend time on the water in the coming weeks? Regardless of your location in South Carolina and if you prefer to spend your time on a lake, in a river, the bay, along the coast or on the open ocean, pet safety is always an important but potentially overlooked part of the fun-filled day.

Letting your four-legged friend in on the fun and allowing them to tag along on a boat trip is fun for the whole family. In fact, most dogs love the water almost as much as their owners.

Mark Barroso took today’s Best Shot at Jordan Lake in October. He writes, “While most people may have put their boats up for the winter after the recent frost, we try to squeeze in as many boat trips as possible. This is our dog Daphne, enjoying the solitude as much as we are.”

However, those who enjoy spending time on boats know that even a quick boat ride could quickly become catastrophic if you are not prepared. Pet owners need to prepare for their pet’s safety on the water in advance just as much as you would for any other family member.

Here are six tips to ensure your pet stays safe while in the water.

Invest in a dog life jacket

Whether your dog is a natural swimmer, struggles to understand what to do, or just doesn’t like getting wet, fitting your furry friend with their own life jacket will help provide a worry-free day on the water for everyone. Dog-specific life vests can be found online or in most local pet stores and feature reflective trimming, leash rings and a rescue handle.

Life jackets are essential for your pets to stay safe on the water and while boating in South Carolina.

Bring a first-aid kit

This may seem like a common item to keep on board a watercraft, but you should be sure to include enough items that could also help your pet in case of a medical emergency. By keeping a first aid kit onboard, you can give medical attention in case your dog steps on a sharp object or has any sort of accident. Boaters should make sure that their first aid kit includes items such as gauze pads, an antibiotic ointment like Neosporin, adhesive tape, medical scissors, tweezers, hydrogen peroxide, ear cleaning solution, styptic powder and needle-nose pliers, suggests Boatsetter, an online boat rental marketplace.

A boater and his dogs heads out into Murrells Inlet. In the summer heat of July, Myrtle Beach area residents and tourist look to the water for relief. With waterparks, jet ski rentals, parasails, banana boat rides, paddle boards and kayaks, there are plenty of options to beat the heat. July 5, 2022.

Familiarize your dog with the boat

Some pets may experience anxiety in new surroundings. Contributing factors for a day on the boat could be the unfamiliarity with the area, being on the water, the sound of the motor or being stuck in a small space. Try introducing your pet to the boat before your planned excursion to see how they react. If they seem unsure, try introducing them to each aspect slowly and at their own pace.

Story continues

Gypsy the dog gives her approval to owner Dean Walker of Gaston County of a July cruise on Charlotte’s Mountain Island Lake in Walker’s four-month-old bass boat.

Bring fresh drinking water and food

Just as you may be bringing “people snacks,” your pet will need their own refreshments. In case of an accident or to prevent dehydration after being in the sun for an extended amount of time, your dog will need fresh drinking water, a travel bowl and a food option just as the people on board will. It’s important to remember that letting them drink salt water, or even fresh lake water, is not a good idea.

Especially for dogs that will accompany you in a saltwater environment, this is crucial.

In many cases, a few mouthfuls of salt water may only cause diarrhea; however, consuming large amounts of salt water could be fatal for your pet.

“When a dog ingests salt water, the excess salt draws water from the blood into the intestines, leading to diarrhea, vomiting, and dehydration. Salt water also disrupts the fluid balance in your dog. Dogs with toxic levels of sodium in their systems have a mortality rate higher than 50 percent, regardless of treatment,” according to the American Kennel Club.

If you suspect that your dog has consumed a potentially toxic amount of salt water, it would be best to get them to their veterinarian as quickly as possible.

Dayle Johnson paddles from the boat launch area of Lake Crabtree with his dog Vonna late Wednesday afternoon. Lake Crabtree is downstream from $82 million Superfund cleanup at the site of the Triangle’s nastiest industrial polluter, Ward Transformer Co. Ward’s half-century legacy of toxic PCB contamination will linger in the Raleigh area for many years to come, in creeks and lakes from Raleigh-Durham International Airport west of the city to the Neuse River on the east side.

As for water from lakes or other freshwater sources, this can still cause an array of problems for your pet and should be avoided.

By drinking untreated water, dogs can be exposed to certain diseases. Some of the most common illnesses caused by drinking stagnant or untreated water, as detailed by FirstVet include:

Giardia

Leptospira

Cryptosporidium

Escherichia coli

Pythium insidiosum

Bring toys

Just as you’ll be entertained during your day on the boat, it’s important your pet will be just as happy. Make sure to bring water-friendly toys that your pet will enjoy during the trip. Toys meant for the water will float, be water-repellent and are meant to withstand these playing conditions.

Emily Zorch took this photo of her dog Daisy who found the perfect boat for her diminutive size while at a boat show at Windmill Harbour on Jenkins Island.

Plan for potty breaks

Similar to people, your pet may have a bathroom emergency. Make sure to plan ahead by bringing pee pads, paper towels, waste bags and odor-neutralizing disinfectant.