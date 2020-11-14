Pet owners in Chandigarh happy about firecracker ban during Diwali

Chandigarh [India], November 14 (ANI): Pet owners in Chandigarh welcomed the decision of the Union Territory Administration to ban the sale and use of firecrackers during Diwali festivities.

"It's a good decision. Dogs are really affected by the sound of firecrackers and it's really painful for them. They keep barking as the firecrackers are busted in the surroundings. It troubles the animals and disturbs the neighbours too. This ban was an absolute necessity and we are very happy about it," Manu Dubey, a pet owner, told ANI.

"Our pets get scared with the noise caused due to constant busting of firecrackers on Diwali. They get irritated but cannot run away either. Hence, it was of utmost importance to ban firecrackers considering the safety of animals," Rajendra Kumar, another pet owner, said.

Many parts of north India are suffering from a pollution surge since last month due to stubble burning Punjab and Haryana and therefore the senior citizens are happy about the firecracker ban.

"The ban is very good for both the senior citizens and animals. Amid the COVID-19 pandemic, a rise in air pollution would further add to our breathing woes. Hence, the ban seems even more significant today," Manu Dubey added. (ANI)